Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing a lightning-fast striker who had 25 G/A involvements this past season, after officially announcing the capture of Mathys Tel on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich.

Spurs have turned to Thomas Frank as Ange Postecoglou’s successor in north London, despite the Australian guiding the club back into the Champions League after securing them their first trophy success in 17 years.

The Dane is expected to be handed significant funds to bolster a squad that was decimated by injuries during the 2024/25 campaign and finished in their lowest-ever Premier League position as a result.

Tottenham have already turned centre-back Kevin Danso’s loan into a permanent switch and now Frank’s first official signing has been confirmed after Tel was added in a £29.8million deal, which is significantly less than Bayern were initially asking for.

Despite Tel’s capture, Spurs remain in the hunt for new attacking recruits and are already in the mix for Frank’s talismanic winger at the Gtech Stadium, Bryan Mbeumo.

However, a fresh report from The Guardian also claims that internal discussions regarding a potential move for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa have also taken place.

According to the report, Tottenham are hoping to sign the 28-year-old DR Congo international, who is known for his incredible speed, power and finishing ability.

Indeed, in 39 games in all competitions for Brentford last season, Wissa scored 20 goals and had five assists, operating solely as a No.9.

Wissa an immediate Solanke threat as Tel confirmed

The report adds that Wissa could cost Tottenham in the region of £40m, with the frontman under contract with the Bees until the summer of 2026.

That figure could be a bit rich for Daniel Levy, given Wissa’s age and contract status, although if he did arrive he would provide immediate competition for Dominic Solanke.

The club’s current record signing only notched nine Premier League goals last term, although he was hindered by numerous nagging injuries in what was a bit of a stop-start campaign.

Wissa has previously been described by Frank as an ‘exceptional’ talent and it’s no great surprise to see the Dane being tipped to bring some familiar faces with him to north London – hence the links to Mbeumo and playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard too.

Meanwhile, Tel has penned a contract in north London until 2031 in what is viewed a somewhat surprising signing by some.

The France Under-21 hardly made a huge impression at Tottenham, scoring just three goals and adding a single assist in 20 outings for the club.

There were flashes of brilliance from the 20-year-old forward who Postecoglou was a big fan of, despite giving him limited starting opportunities.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa were also interested in Tel in January, while Stade Rennais – Tel’s former club – have a share of the sell-on fee in the region of 10 to 15 per cent.

