Tottenham have held further talks with Thomas Frank and the Brentford manager is open to replacing Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, TEAMtalk understands.

The north London side are intensifying their search for a new manager as they prepare to make a pivotal decision regarding Postecoglou’s future, despite the Australian’s determination to remain at the helm.

TEAMtalk revealed on December 13 last year that Frank would be tempted by the opportunity to manage Tottenham if the opportunity came, and now we’re on the verge of that happening.

The 51-year-old Bees boss has long been on the mind of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and is now the number one candidate for the job, with more work done by Spurs last week to find out his plans for the future.

Frank has an £8m release clause in his contract with Brentford, which Tottenham would have to pay to appoint him this summer.

The Danish coach has earned widespread acclaim for his work at Brentford, guiding the Bees to Premier League stability and establishing a reputation for tactical acumen and progressive football.

His ability to maximize resources and develop young talent has caught the attention of the Tottenham hierarchy, who are seeking a manager to restore consistency and challenge for top honours.

Frank’s data-driven approach and knack for fostering team cohesion align with Tottenham’s ambitions to rebuild following a mixed campaign under Postecoglou.

Jarrad Branthwaite is on Thomas Frank’s radar – sources

Postecoglou, appointed in 2023, has faced scrutiny after inconsistent results, despite his commitment to an attacking philosophy.

While he retains some support from the fanbase, due to the Europa League triumph, the club’s terrible performance in the Premier League has not gone unnoticed by the board with sources stating it left them gravely concerned.

Frank, by contrast, represents a fresh option, with sources suggesting he is ready to embrace the challenge of managing a club of Spurs’ stature.

The coming weeks will be crucial as Tottenham weigh their options. A move for Frank would signal a bold shift and sources have also stated that Spurs know who he would want to bring in over the summer transfer window.

Interestingly, Spurs are keen on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and he is a player that Frank is said to absolutely love, per sources.

Branthwaite could be a player to watch for Tottenham should they appoint Frank, but Everton’s £70m+ valuation makes things difficult.

Developments are expected in the coming days and the feeling remains that Postecoglou will be relieved of his duties.

