Tottenham ‘approach’ THREE elite managers to replace Thomas Frank – one has won Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur have swiftly made moves to replace Thomas Frank, with the north London club contacting as many as three top-class managers to take charge of the first team.

Thomas Frank was sacked as the Tottenham manager on Wednesday, as the team fell five points above the Premier League relegation zone following the defeat to Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on January 7 that Tottenham were looking at Roberto De Zerbi as a potential replacement for Frank.

De Zerbi was in charge of Marseille at the time and was flattered to learn that he was on Tottenham’s radar.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager left his role at Marseille this week and, crucially, is now available to take over at Tottenham.

Media Foot has reported that Tottenham have already made ‘contact’ with De Zerbi, adding that the Italian tactician ‘could be tempted’ to take over at last season’s Europa League winners.

The report has claimed that Spurs have been in contact with De Zerbi ‘for several days’.

The French news outlet has also claimed that Thomas Tuchel has been ‘approached about taking over’ at Tottenham ‘after the World Cup’.

Tuchel is in charge of the England national team at the moment and was initially under contract with the FA until after the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

However, according to ESPN, Tuchel has agreed a new deal to stay on as the England manager until 2028, which means that Tottenham face an almighty task in luring him away and, in truth, that avenue looks to have now already closed on them.

The German is one of the most decorated managers in the world, though, with the 52-year-old German having won Ligue 1 twice with Paris Saint-Germain, the Champions League once with Chelsea and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Tottenham contact Mauricio Pochettino – sources

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Tottenham have been in contact with Mauricio Pochettino, too.

The former Tottenham boss is in charge of the USA national team at the moment.

Sources have told us that Pochettino would be delighted to take over at the north London club after the World Cup, giving Spurs’ overlords, ENIC, a genuine sense of optimism that he could be lured back.

Pochettino’s arrival is one that would be welcomed by supporters, who still hold the 53-year-old close to their hearts after the historic 2018/19 season in which he guided the club through to the Champions League final.

The Argentine manager was in charge of Tottenham from the summer of 2014 until he was, somewhat brutally, sacked in November 2019.

