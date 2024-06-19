Following news Tottenham have cut one of their most expensive signings of all time loose, reports claim three clubs in the same country – two of which are in Europe next season – are vying for the player’s signature.

A sweeping squad clear-out is on the agenda at Tottenham this summer, with the club primed to move more players on than they bring through the door.

Sticking solely to first-team players, Spurs announced earlier this month that four high profile stars would leave when their contracts expired on June 30.

Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon were the quartet in question. Dier and Perisic spent the last six months loaned to Bayern Munich and Hajduk Split respectively and both will join those clubs outright at the end of the month.

However, news of a fifth free agent exit broke last week when Tottenham announced they’ve terminated the contract of Tanguy Ndombele by mutual consent. That decision will come into effect on June 30.

Ndombele became Tottenham’s record buy when arriving from Lyon in a deal worth £55.45m in 2019. Richarlison’s £50m plus £10m in add-ons arrival from Everton could see the Brazilian take the mantle if the add-ons are paid.

Ndombele failed to get out of second gear in north London and varying managers could not harness the attacking midfielder’s potential.

Several loans exits to mainland Europe laid in wait, though despite inserting options to buy into their agreements, none of Lyon, Napoli or Galatasaray chose to sign the player outright.

The maverick Frenchman was therefore due to return to Spurs this summer, though the club elected to terminate his deal despite the contract having one year left to run.

READ MORE: Seven transfer targets Tottenham will be tracking at Euro 2024

Three powerful French clubs circling for Tanguy Ndombele

You might expect the list of suitors for Ndombele to be sparsely populated, especially considering his well-documented fitness issues in Turkey.

Indeed, the 27-year-old was infamously involved in a bust-up with Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk after ordering a late-night burger to the team hotel.

But according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, a trio of Ligue 1 clubs are ready to swoop.

Taking to X, Hawkins revealed: “Nice and Lille are interested in Tanguy Ndombele who will be free at the end of the month.

“In Marseille, [they] are also thinking about recruiting the [player]. Marseille leaders could take action in the event of the departure of [Jordan] Veretout or [Geoffrey] Kondogbia.”

In the event all three clubs were to put offers to Ndombele, Lille may well be the player’s preferred destination.

By way of their fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last term, Lille will enter the Champions League in the third qualifying round.

Nice also have European football on offer, though it’s the Europa League. Marseille finished eighth in France’s top flight last term and as such, are not in Europe next season.

DON’T MISS: Leicester in ‘advanced talks’ for new boss with £12m Tottenham man to become first signing