Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma’s career in north London is reportedly done, with a fresh report revealing three destinations where the Mali international could end up next summer.

The 28-year-old’s time in north London has largely been an infuriating one in which he has never reached the incredible levels he showed during his time at Brighton, when he was considered one of the Premier League’s best defensive midfielders.

The £30million Tottenham forked out for the midfielder was considered one of the bargains of the 2022 summer transfer window, but he was eventually frozen out under Antonio Conte before initially flourishing with Ange Postecglou at the helm.

Indeed, the start of last season was by far the best Bissouma Spurs fans had seen, only for his form to tail off, while the current campaign has been nothing short of disastrous for the player.

There have been numerous games this term where Bissouma has started only to be hauled off at half-time after having very little effect on proceedings.

And with Tottenham looking to revamp their engine room this summer, whether Ange Postecoglou is still in charge or not, Bissouna will be one of the first names on the chopping block.

TEAMtalk have previously revealed Aston Villa’s interest in Bissouma, while a fresh report from TBR Football is now claiming that clubs from Spain, Italy and the Saudi Pro League are all keen on landing the player.

A change in scenery is almost certainly needed if Bissouma is to regain his confidence, while the player himself will be looking to prove his many doubters wrong – especially if he ends up remaining in England with Villa.

DON’T MISS ➡️ How Tottenham XI could look under Andoni Iraola as FOUR new signings step up in revamped attack

Tottenham name Bissouma asking price

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham will consider offers in the region of £35m for Bissouma this summer.

Villa boss Unai Emery believes he can get the best out of the Mali international at Villa Park, where he would compete with the likes of Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana for a starting spot.

While Bissouma has faired better under Postecoglou overall, the Australian admits that a lack of confidence has been a major issue this season.than previous Spurs boss Antonio Conte, the decision has been made that he will be available this summer.

Speaking about the player last month, Postecoglou said: “I just feel Biss can sometimes let the game drift by him.

“He needs to be a little bit more dominant in the way he gets on the ball. At times I think the game gets away from him and we need more in that position.

“I need him to play though, because he hasn’t played a lot. At the same time you’ve got to perform. It’s fair to say, Biss and a few others are probably lacking a bit of confidence. That’s affecting him but we’re at the point of the season now where we need guys to get out there and put those things to one side and perform.”

Whether he plays in the remaining games of the season or not, Bissouma’s days in north London are done – it just remains to be seen where he ends up next.

Latest Tottenham news

🔵 Tottenham plot shock move for top Real Madrid manager target AND Jurgen Klopp

🔵 Man Utd spy sensational hijack of ‘agreed’ Tottenham deal, with double move to delight Ruben Amorim

🔵 Tottenham plotting to sign incredible PSG talent in repeat transfer trick

POLL – Who has been Spurs’ best signing from a different Premier League team in the past 10 years?