Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed three more exits behind the scenes after they made the controversial decision to sack trophy-winning boss Ange Postecoglou on Friday – a move that has sparked plenty of responses from some of the club’s top stars.

The north London club made the call to end the Australian’s tenure purely based off the club’s disastrous Premier League campaign that saw them finish just one place above the relegation zone.

Tottenham‘s move came just weeks after Postecoglou led the club to their first trophy win in 17 years, following Europa League success, with Brentford’s Thomas Frank now the No.1 option to take up the role.

But as the dust settles on a tumultuous 24 hours for the club, in which it’s also been reported chairman Daniel Levy is facing a player revolt over his decision, it’s emerged that three of Postecoglou’s coaching staff have also been shown the door.

There’s no Ryan Mason to take temporary charge, as he did when following the sackings of Jose Mourinho and Cristian Stellini, following his move to take charge at West Brom. And now, the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law reports that Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery and Sergio Raimundo are all also moving on.

Montgomery and Raimundo only arrived at Spurs last season, while Jedinak was brought in by Postecoglou when he was appointed as the new Tottenham manager in 2023.

However, it appears that Matt Wells and goalkeeping coach Rob Burch wish to remain at the club and no decision will be made on their futures until after a new manager is appointed.

Tottenham players back sacked Postecoglou

One thing that never happened during his time at Tottenham was Postecoglou losing the dressing room, as had been evidenced by all the support he has received since his dismissal.

Indeed, as TEAMtalk have reported, the likes of Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Micky van de Ven have all taken the sacking particularly badly.

And now a number of them have come out publically to thank Postecoglou.

🗣️ Skipper Son Heung-min posted on Instagram: “Gaffer. You’ve changed the trajectory of this club.

“You believed in yourself, and us, since day one and never wavered for a second. Even when others did.

“You knew what we were capable of all along. You did it your way. And your way brought this club the best night it’s had in decades. We will have those memories for life.

“You trusted me with the captaincy. One of the highest honours of my career. It’s been an incredible privilege to learn from your leadership up close. I am a better player and a better person because of you.

“Ange Postecoglou, you are a Tottenham Hotspur legend forever. Thank you, mate.”

🗣️ Goalkeeper Vicario said also added: “Boss, I just want to say a massive thank you for everything you have done for me and for all of us.

“From that very first call, right from the beginning, you always showed so much belief in me.

“Giving me the opportunity to be part of the leadership group… those moments, and many others, will stay with me forever.

“You are not only a top manager, you are an incredible person to work for, a real leader, a mentor, and someone I’ll always look up to.

“What we achieved TOGETHER will stay in the history books.

“Wishing you nothing but success as I know you will go on to achieve more and more.

“Thank you, Boss. Forever grateful, Vic.”

🗣️ Defender Van de Ven also added his gratitude: “Gaffer, Thank you for everything!

“Believed in me from the first day I arrived at the club. Many ups and downs in the last two years but you kept believing in us and kept pushing us.

“Big part of the success from the club this year, and forever grateful that u made me part of it.

“All the best.”

🗣️ Forward Dominic Solanke also added: “Thank you for bringing me to this wonderful club, thank you for bringing us a wonderful trophy.

“Won’t ever forget the convo we had before I signed and we achieved a dream! All the best in your next adventure.”

