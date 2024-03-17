Three Tottenham players named and shamed in ‘arrogant’ Fulham defeat as Son launches tirade against teammates

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp slammed his old club for the ‘arrogant’ manner of their performance as they were hammered 3-0 at Fulham, with three players in particular named and shamed.

Spurs went into Saturday night’s fixture off the back of a thumping 4-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend knowing that a victory at Craven Cottage would move them into the top four above Unai Emery’s men.

With the top five sides looking increasingly likely to qualify for the Champions League next season a win would have seen them move steer nine points clear of sixth-placed Manchester United with 10 games to go.

Instead, Tottenham were blown away by Fulham, with Brazilian star Muniz scoring twice either side of Sasa Lukic’s first goal for the club.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham striker search: Dream signing, realistic options and perfect Postecoglou projects all assessed

And Sky Sports pundit Redknapp was left stunned by the lack of energy in the performance, with Destiny Udogie, James Maddison and Yves Bissouma all picked for criticism

“When I’ve watched Tottenham this season there has been so much joy in their play,” Redknapp said.

“I thought those kind of performances were a thing of the past, I didn’t think we would be seeing them again under Ange Postecoglou.

“They were off it from it from minute one. I’m looking for excuses. Yes, Van de Ven not playing is a big one because he is such an important player but there are other games when he hasn’t played and they have been fine.

“There was a lethargy about their play, there was no energy. There were players that have had big performances, Destiny Udogie, today he was so off it. Yves Bissouma in midfield, James Maddison, they never got to grips with it and won their individual battles.

“I almost want the manager to say there was a flu in the camp or something because I can’t fathom what I saw in terms of their energy. After last week, the way they played against Villa, they blew them away in the second half.

“But they came into this game with an arrogance. That we will turn up, play and win comfortably. The Premier League isn’t like that. This might be the warning he needs.

“Ange never has a go at his players but If I was him I would be fuming, pointing fingers in that dressing room saying, ‘if you think that’s good enough to make top four, we might not even make top five’. They have to get themselves going again. It was so uncharacteristic.”

Emotional Son takes Tottenham teammates to task

Meanwhile, skipper Son Heung-min did not hold back as he gave his own verdict on the performance.

READ MORE: £100m double Tottenham exit accelerates as Saudis make new push and Euro titan hunts pivotal star

Speaking afterwards, the visibly upset South Korea star told Sky Sports: “It is unacceptable, including me it was unacceptable.

“Everybody has to look in the mirror and say ‘it is my fault’.

“It was not good enough. We didn’t put in the effort we have put in this season. The performance, the attitude was not good enough.

“Everyone has to make a big wake-up call.”

“This was not close to what we have been doing this season. It is very sad to watch this. The fans don’t deserve this.”