Thrilling attacker tipped to make ‘quantum leap’ to Tottenham, where Postecoglou will love his ‘X-factor’

Antonio Nusa could be about to join Tottenham at the perfect time

After Antonio Nusa was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, a Norwegian journalist has explained why it is the perfect time for him to go there.

Norway international Nusa is currently the topic of talks between Tottenham and his current employers, Club Brugge. It follows an attempt by rivals Chelsea to sign him in the most recent transfer window.

Now, Tottenham are trying to buy Nusa from Club Brugge before loaning him back to the Belgian side for the rest of the season as a sweetener.

Tottenham are ready to invest around €30m plus add ons to sign the teenager, hoping he will reward their faith in the long term.

Although Nusa played in the Champions League for Club Brugge last season, joining a Premier League side of Tottenham’s stature would be classed as a step up.

But according to Oyvind Alsaker, a Norwegian sports journalist and commentator, the impact Nusa has made in his early career could be replicated when Tottenham integrate him.

Alsaker told VG: “Tottenham is a quantum leap from Club Brugge. At the same time, it’s understandable given the way he entered the scene, both for Brugge and especially for the national team.

“It’s rare to see a young boy come in for a national team and have such an impact.”

Indeed, Nusa scored on his senior international debut for Norway last year, which helped to further put him in the spotlight.

Tottenham have liked what they have seen from Nusa and are now the club hoping to secure his services for the next stage of his development.

‘Good time’ to join Tottenham

And Alsaker believes he will bring the kind of pizzazz that Ange Postecoglou is intending to inject into his forward line.

The reporter continued: “Tottenham is a very nice place to go. There’s a positive atmosphere there now, with a great manager who loves pace up top and players with an X-factor.

“There’s a nice ‘go’ at that club and a good time to come in. It hasn’t always been like that.”

Postecoglou has been implementing an attacking style more in line with what Tottenham fans have been wanting to see ever since he left Celtic to take the job in the summer.

It could include space for someone like Nusa to thrive in once he has built up enough experience.

So far, he has made 62 appearances for Club Brugge, scoring six goals. Most of his appearances have been as a left winger.

In that kind of territory, Tottenham have Son Heung-min, although the club captain has operated in more of a centre-forward role when available this season.

Other options available to Postecoglou there include Manor Solomon, who is currently injured, Bryan Gil, who is being linked with another exit, and Timo Werner, who joined on loan from RB Leipzig this month and similarly to Son can also play up front.

Werner’s future beyond his loan spell remains to be determined, but there is an option for Tottenham to buy him if they want to.