Thriving Tottenham ace sensationally labelled ‘Superman’ after embarrassing Everton winger

Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven has received stunning praise after he put in another fantastic performance during the 2-2 draw with Everton on Saturday.

Van De Ven once again used his devastating speed and strength to stop several Everton players from having shots at Guglielmo Vicario’s goal. The centre-back was sorely missed while he was out with a hamstring injury between November 11 and December 31, but he has picked up exactly where he left off.

Ange Postecoglou loves having Van De Ven in his defence as the 22-year-old has the speed needed to help out those around him, usually either left-back Destiny Udogie or fellow centre-half Cristian Romero.

Van De Ven is quickly catching up with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and William Saliba as he looks to make himself one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old Tottenham favourite now appears to have a new fan. In an interview with Dutch source Voetbal Zone (via Sport Witness), journalist Suleyman Ozturk has heaped praise on Van De Ven, labelling him ‘Superman in a Rolls-Royce’ after he showed unbelievable pace to embarrass Everton’s Jack Harrison and get the better of the winger.

“Van De Ven was singled out because they were all impressed by his speed,” Ozturk said.

“He easily defends spaces of fifty to sixty meters. Three or four times in this match he had a moment where he made up a significant deficit, including against Everton midfielder Jack Harrison.

“Harrison was about ten or fifteen meters ahead and then Van De Ven turned on the turbo and overtook him and managed to prevent worse with a great tackle.

Micky van de Ven compared to Virgil van Dijk

“Virgil van Dijk was once called a Rolls-Royce and Gary Lineker made this comparison again in the broadcast. They are really deeply impressed by his speed and the way in which Van De Ven now manifests himself week in, week out in Tottenham’s backline.

“He was also impressive against Manchester City a week and a half ago and now this match against Everton. It is unbelievable what kind of development he is going through now; he is a Superman in a Rolls-Royce.”

Van De Ven will be hoping Spurs can pick up three points and a clean sheet in their next game. They face Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

