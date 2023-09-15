‘He ticks all boxes’ – Postecoglou gives rave review of Tottenham new boy ready for ‘challenge’

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has offered up a rave review of new boy Brennan Johnson, as he’s raring to see him fully get started at the club.

Spurs have started the season in very fine fashion. Currently, the north London outfit are second in the league, having won three of four games and scored 11 goals during them.

The start to the season is down to a combination of factors.

New boss Postecoglou has his side playing very good football. That’s obviously something that starts from the very top, but the players have to buy into the style of play.

The manager has built a side who are capable of playing the football he wants. He must be given credit not only for nurturing some players that were at the club prior to his reign, but for signing the players that he has.

James Maddison won Premier League player of the month for August, and is one of the best signings any side has made. The likes of Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven have also slotted in perfectly.

Postecoglou will hope a player he signed that is yet to play has a similar impact.

Indeed, young forward Johnson joined from Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day, and given its proximity to Spurs’ last game, is yet to play for the club.

Postecoglou raves about Johnson

The manager has clearly liked what he’s seen from the 22-year-old so far, though, as he detailed all the attributes he’s going to bring to the side.

“Great to get him in. He’s good a good profile for us — very similar to the other guys we brought in — in that he’s young but has had some good experience already. The footballing qualities he brings fit really well with what we want to do,” he said, quoted by football.london.

“He’s got energy, he’s got pace, he presses really well, he’s a wide player but can score goals. From that perspective, he ticks all the boxes.”

Postecoglou also highlighted that the forward is making a step up, and that he should have no problems with that.

“When I look at his career, he’s been at [Nottingham] Forest since he was a kid. That’s his football club but he’s taken the decision to go now and challenge himself. I think he’s a really good fit for us as a club,” he added.

Postecoglou raring to let Johnson loose

The manager has an opportunity to give Johnson his debut against Sheffield United, and given how keen he seems to get him into the mix, it would be surprising if that wasn’t to happen.

“He’s had a couple of sessions with the boys. That group has been really good in embracing all the new players who have come in. I think he feels comfortable, and we’re looking forward to getting him into action,” Postecoglou said.

The club will be hopeful that the new boy slots in the way all their summer signings have.

