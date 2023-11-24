Timeline set for spectacular Harry Kane Tottenham return, as ‘right of first refusal’ confirmed by German source

There is the possibility of Harry Kane returning to Tottenham Hotspur in the next few years, as a top German journalist has confirmed they have a ‘right of first refusal’ to re-sign the striker from Bayern Munich.

Kane was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham’s English rivals Manchester United earlier this year. However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had no intention of negotiating with Man Utd, and this saw Erik ten Hag’s side land Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta instead. Rather than remain in England, Kane was then offered the chance to partake in a new challenge in Germany.

Following several rounds of talks, Bayern managed to reach an agreement with Tottenham for Kane’s transfer. The deal was worth an initial €100million (£86m), though it has the potential to rise to €120m (£104m) depending on bonus clauses.

Kane joined the Bundesliga titans on a four-year contract lasting until June 2027. He has enjoyed an incredible start to life in Germany, having registered 21 goals and seven assists in just 16 matches.

Interestingly, though, Spurs have also done well without their talisman up front. New manager Ange Postecoglou has found a new system that involves Son Heung-min at centre-forward, with James Maddison operating just behind to fill the creative void left by Kane.

Spurs held top spot in the Premier League for a considerable amount of time, though they have since fallen down to fourth place. Postecoglou is facing a real test as the likes of Micky van de Ven, Maddison and Richarlison are all out injured, too.

READ MORE: Postecoglou to lose Tottenham ‘leader’ as new European club circles after dramatic U-turn

Given the fact Kane is one of Spurs’ best-ever players – he managed a stunning 278 goals in 430 games for them – supporters of the North London side may be wondering if they will ever see him return.

There have been rumours of a matching right, which would give Spurs the opportunity to equal any bid that Bayern receives for Kane in the future.

Update on Harry Kane future amid Tottenham speculation

In an interview with CaughtOffside, Bild’s head of football coverage, Christian Falk, has confirmed there is a ‘right of first refusal’ in place for Spurs to use. Although, it is unlikely the England captain will be re-joining Spurs until after 2025, as he is thoroughly enjoying his adventure in Bavaria.

“Harry Kane is feeling very happy in Munich, he’s found his house and will be doing much better when his family is with him,” Falk said.

“His needs are being fulfilled, everyone admires him, his teammates love him because of his behaviour. He’s doing so well in the team.

“There is, as I’ve previously mentioned, a ‘matching right’, which allows Tottenham the right of first refusal should Kane move away from Munich at some point in the future. However, I don’t think there’s a chance at the moment of an early exit from Munich, as he’s only at the beginning of his career at Bayern.

“He wants to win titles at Munich. For him, it’s a big move to leave Tottenham and England but now he’s done it he’s aware of the many advantages that are available to him. He certainly has a bit more freedom when he’s out of the house; the people of Munich are very respectful and he can [live] a little bit more easily.

“He’s not as central in the focus as he was in England. I don’t think there are any thoughts on his end of leaving Bayern Munich in the next few years.”

Kane returning to Spurs nearer his mid 30s would be a fairytale end to what has been a fantastic career. He loves Spurs and found it very hard to leave, but he simply had to make the move in order to win trophies at the highest level.

It is likely Kane will try to help Bayern win at least two or three Bundesliga titles, as well as going far in the Champions League, before he even thinks about a Spurs return.

Meanwhile, Spurs have put the brakes on one player’s potential January exit, according to a report.