Timo Werner aims veiled dig at Chelsea after completing Tottenham loan switch: ‘I’ve joined a very, very big club’

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Germany striker Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season with an option for permanent summer transfer, thought to be in the region of £15million.

The former Chelsea attacker bolsters Ange Postecoglou’s forward options with Son Heung-min away with South Korea for the Asian Cup and James Maddison still on the sidelines through injury.

The 27-year-old has Premier League experience after joining the Blues in a £45m move from Bundesliga club Leipzig back in 2020.

He scored 23 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, before returning to Leipzig in 2022 after being remembered more for some of his glaring misses rather than his actual achievements.

Werner has scored two goals in 14 appearances this season but missed Saturday’s friendly with St Gallen because transfer talks were taking place with Tottenham.

He has also won 57 Germany caps but last played for his country in a friendly defeat by Belgium in March 2023. And part of his decision-making behind the move is to force his way back into Julian Nagelsmann’s plans for Euro 2024.

His move is subject to international clearance but Werner could be available when Tottenham play at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking to the club after making the switch, Werner, whose move has been criticised in some quarters, said: “So happy to finally be here, can’t wait to be on the pitch. I have joined a very, very big club.

“The manager straight away gave me the feeling that I needed to join the Club, and the way the team plays fits me perfectly.

“I hope I can be the best player I can be here. I can play every position up front, that’s always good when you have players who can play different positions and change also in the game – I think it makes it even harder to defend for the other teams if they never know who is coming in the positions.

“I think that’s one of my strengths to be flexible up front, to play every position.”

Postecoglou’s men are currently fifth in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Liverpool, despite all the injury and suspension issues the Australian has had to endure in his first season in charge.

