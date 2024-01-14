Timo Werner reacts to Tottenham debut after ‘incredible’ integration; Roy Keane rates striker signing

Timo Werner has explained his excitement to be back in ‘the best league’ after making an assist on his debut for Tottenham Hotspur.

Werner recently returned to the Premier League from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Tottenham were his takers after his previous spell in the capital with Chelsea. On Sunday, Ange Postecoglou threw his new recruit straight into the starting lineup against Manchester United.

The game finished as a 2-2 draw in which Werner made the assist to Rodrigo Bentancur for Tottenham’s second equaliser.

Ultimately, Werner lasted for 80 minutes before being replaced by Bryan Gil.

After the game, the Germany international shared his enthusiasm about his Premier League return – and how Tottenham have welcomed him.

“First of all, I’m very happy to be back,” Werner told Sky Sports.

“It’s a lot of fun to play here. You see today it’s the best league with the tempo and the game. I enjoyed it very much.

“One point but in the next few days I can train more with the guys and it can go better.”

Reflecting on his feelings about Tottenham specifically, the loanee added: “Very excited. What I see and what the coaches and players did for me in the last few days was incredible.

“I was included straight away. I want to play in our stadium.”

Werner came back to England after scoring just twice in the first half of the Bundesliga season and not providing any assists in the league.

Within one appearance of his second Premier League spell, he has one assist to his name for Spurs.

“You always want to score as the offensive player but if you can assist, that is also good,” he concluded.

Keane classes Werner as ‘good signing’

Before the game, former Man Utd captain Roy Keane gave his thoughts on Tottenham’s acquisition of Werner.

According to the Sky pundit, Werner will fit in well with how Postecoglou wants Spurs to play and could even prove to do better for his new club than he did for Chelsea.

“It is obviously difficult to get real top class players in during January but I think he’s a good signing for Spurs,” said Keane.

“He seems a good fit for them, the manager likes the on-field work but he will have to come in and score goals too, let’s not kid ourselves.

“But he won’t be the first or last player to come to England, have a difficult spell, go away and come back a better and more mature player. So it is a good signing.”

Werner is on loan at Tottenham for the rest of the season but they will have an option to buy him if all goes well in that time.

His home debut could come in the FA Cup against Manchester City on January 26, which is Tottenham’s next fixture.

In other words, he has a bit of time now to get up to speed more with his new colleagues in training.

