Timo Werner is poised to join Spurs on loan for the rest of the season.

Former Premier League midfielder and Planet Sport Bet brand ambassador Robbie Savage has exclusively told TEAMtalk that Timo Werner is an “astute signing” by Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham have agreed to sign Werner on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Werner will return to the Premier League after an inconsistent spell at Chelsea, where he scored 23 goals in 89 appearances and played a part in the club’s Champions League-winning side under Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

The German left Stamford Bridge to return to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022, but is coming back to England having scored twice in 14 appearances so far this season for the Bundesliga club.

The 27-year-old was left out of the squad for Leipzig’s friendly against St Gallen at the weekend as his move to Tottenham edged ever closer.

Despite widespread reservations over the move following his previous stint in the Premier League, Planet Sport Bet brand ambassador Savage has backed Postecoglou to get Werner back to his best when he arrives at Spurs.

Robbie Savage impressed by Werner signing

Asked by fellow Planet Sport Bet brand ambassador Emma Jones if Werner’s second stint in England will prove a success, Savage said: “I think it will.

“I think it’s an astute signing from Ange Postecoglou. Look at the way he’s got his team playing – loves attacking, free-flowing football.

“Timo Werner’s got great pace. The way Spurs play with that front three, he can utilise Timo Werner very, very well.

“He went back to Leipzig for a second spell – 18 goals in 54 games, that’s a good ratio – and when he was at Chelsea he got 23 goals in 89 games, so it’s not that bad.

“I think it’s an astute signing. Ange Postecoglou will put his arm around him. Timo Werner knows the Premier League.

“I think he’ll be a fantastic acquisition for the next six months.”

Werner’s arrival will come as a boost for Postecoglou at a time Spurs’ attack has been blunted, with top scorer Son Heung-min away with South Korea at this month’s Asian Cup in Qatar.

Summer signing James Maddison, meanwhile, remains out after suffering an ankle ligament injury in Tottenham’s defeat to Chelsea on November 6.

Spurs sit currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, a point behind both reigning champions Manchester City and north London rivals Arsenal.

Postecoglou’s side are due to travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in their next league fixture on Sunday.

