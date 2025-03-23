Tottenham are being tipped to launch a big-money double raid on a Premier League rival this summer, as they look to put their domestic struggles this season fully behind them.

Spurs’ last hope of salvaging something from a disastrous campaign is winning the Europa League and booking a Champions League spot in the process, although they will face a tough task against Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

For Ange Postecoglou, who has already promised that he ‘always wins a trophy in his second season’ at a new club, it’s arguably life or death in terms of whether he remains in north London beyond the end of the current campaign.

If he does stay, it’s expected there will be some significant funds to improve a Tottenham squad that was decimated by injuries this term, with midfield and attack the two areas most likely to be upgraded.

Yves Bissouma and Richarlison will almost certainly be offloaded, while recent reports have even suggested that the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson could also be on their way – with the former tipped to head back to Nottingham Forest.

And now a fresh report from London.World claims that Spurs are ready to splash out in excess of £100million to land Wolves pair Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes.

Cunha only penned a new deal with Wolves back in February but is still being tipped with a summer exit, especially given that he now has a release clause of £62.5m attached to his contract.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with the Brazilian, who is currently in the middle of a four-match ban for the red card he received against Bournemouth in the FA Cup, but are more likely to focus their interest on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko instead.

That leaves the door open to a Tottenham swoop for a player who has scored 15 goals and added four assists across all competitions for Vitor Pereira’s men this season.

Despite spending £55m on Dominic Solanke last summer, the England frontman has not really delivered on the goal front and Spurs want more firepower and dynamism in their forward line – something Cunha would provide.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Tottenham must pay ‘huge’ fee to sign Wolves star amid rival Liverpool interest – report

Rave reviews for Cunha as Gomes tipped to fill Spurs midfield void

Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards is clearly a big fan of the Wolves forward, especially his ability to find space and cause big problems for opposing defences.

Speaking previously about Cunha, Richards said: “Gary O’Neil [former Wolves boss] talked about getting him to to a position where he can affect the game and he was sort of playing as a left-centre. His football IQ is absolutely sensational. He’s the one who can unlock the doors. He finds the little pockets of space and makes the right decisions at the right times.

“He’s always scanning where he needs to be and always plays the right pass. He is so key in what Wolves are trying to do. He is the best at everything. Off the ball, he can do a little bit more – but on the ball, he is certainly the main man in this team.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham are also been tipped to add some major steel to their engine room in the shape of Molineux midfielder Joao Gomes, who would be a direct replacement for Bissouma.

The 24-year-old joined Wolves in a bargain £15m deal in 2023 and has gone on to become a key performer at the heart of their midfield.

The same report suggests Spurs will have to cough up around £50m to land Gomes, who does not have an exit clause in his contract, which would be a combined spend of £112.5million.

Gomes has scored four goals and added two assists in 31 appearances for a Wolves side who currently sit 17th in the Premier League table but are nine points off the relegation places.

