Tottenham are interested in Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt and are reportedly poised to ‘open talks’ over a potential January transfer.

Spurs have endured a disappointing season so far and sit in a disappointing 11th place in the Premier League table – eight points adrift from the top four.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has faced criticism for his tactics that have often seen Tottenham be too open as the back, as evidenced by their 6-3 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are looking to strengthen in January and have identified Brandt as a target. The 28-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder or winger, so could provide cover in several key areas for the North London side.

The report claims that Spurs are ‘exploring the possibility of signing Brandt’ and ‘talks between Spurs and the Dortmund could progress during the winter transfer window.’

The German international is under contract until 2026 and if he doesn’t sign an extension, January or next summer will be Dortmund’s last chances to recoup a decent fee for his services.

The report adds that ‘the next month will be crucial in defining the future of the German midfielder and his possible arrival in London.’

READ MORE: Postecoglou slammed for ‘crazy’ tactics and ‘stubbornness’ as Tottenham boss threatens silent treatment

Tottenham linked with Julian Brandt swoop

We have previously reported that Tottenham are interested to sign a versatile forward, but that isn’t their priority for January, per our sources.

Despite Spurs’ turbulent form, TEAMtalk understands that Postecoglou retains the full support of the club’s board and they are planning to back the manager in the winter window.

They will first look to sign a new centre-back, rather than an attacking player. Tottenham’s lack of quality cover in the position has been exposed recently due to injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Brandt is certainly a player to keep an eye on and if he doesn’t sign a new contract with Dortmund soon, there will undoubtedly be Premier League interest.

He joined Dortmund in 2019 and has made 235 appearances to date for the Bundesliga giants, notching 43 goals and making 56 assists in the process.

Liverpool have been linked with Brandt recently but our sources suggest any reports claiming that the player has held talks with any club ahead of January are wide of the mark.

Brandt is a key player for Dortmund and they are reluctant to allow him to leave, but it’ll be interesting to see how his situation develops in the coming months.

While Tottenham will try and bring in reinforcements in January, the feeling is that they’ll wait until next summer to bring the right new attacking player.

Tottenham round-up: England int’l wanted / Slovakian defender eyed

Meanwhile, Tottenham could reportedly be forced to sign a new goalkeeper in January, with Guglielmo Vicario injured and Fraser Forster making some comical errors recently.

Forster gifted two goals to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and put in another shaky performance against Liverpool. Although none of the six goals could be blamed on him, he passed one straight to Mo Salah in the first half, but the Egyptian wasted the opportunity.

According to reports, Burnley star James Trafford has once again emerged as a January target for Spurs.

It’s claimed that Postecoglou has been given the green light to sign a keeper from the EFL and that Trafford is ahead of Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson and Sheffield Wednesday rookie Pierce Charles on Spurs’ wish-list.

In other news, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Tottenham are one of the clubs keeping an eye on Feyenoord and Slovakia centre-back David Hancko, along with Chelsea.

Hancko also has suitors from outside the Premier League, with Italian giants Juventus plotting a move for the defender as Thiago Motta looks to bring in cover for injured centre-back Gleison Bremer.

LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Third source confirms Liverpool will bid for £60m-rated attacker

Tottenham transfer quiz: Before or after?