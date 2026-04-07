Pape Sarr is being pursued by two title challengers

A club chasing the title in their league are reportedly showing ‘greater determination’ than they have previously to land a Tottenham man who was recently savaged as a “Championship player.”

Spurs will almost certainly want to cull some of their current squad in the summer. For two seasons in a row they’ve at least partially battled relegation, and they’re genuinely in trouble now, just one point above the drop zone with seven games remaining.

If they survive, new boss Roberto De Zerbi will undoubtedly want change.

One of the men who could be one the way out is Pape Matar Sarr, who’s previously been a target for Fenerbahce.

Turkish outlet Takvim state the title-chasing Turkish club – one point below Galatasaray – have restarted negotiations over that move and are pursuing the Tottenham midfielder ‘with greater determination.’

The first-placed Turkish club are also reported to have an interest in Sarr, and so it’s suggested there could be competition from the top two.

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Sarr savaged as “Championship player”

Sarr’s Tottenham career might not last much longer whatever happens, as some connected to the club feel he’s not pulling his weight.

Former Spurs man Jamie O’Hara recently savaged him for his qualities of late.

O’Hara said: “This team is terrible. The players are terrible. They’re Championship players. They’re Championship players.

“Pape Sarr is a Championship player.”

Tottenham round-up: De Zerbi wants Kean

New Spurs boss De Zerbi is reported to be interested in raiding Italian side Fiorentina for striker Moise Kean, who’s been in form, but had a poor spell in England with Everton a few years back.

The manager also reportedly wants to recruit defender Tarek Muharemovic from former side Sassuolo.

And, the manager has been told that Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie need to go.

Tottenham insider John Wenham said: “It’s interesting, the two Italian players in the squad, being an Italian in De Zerbi, are still two that I think should be moved on this summer.”