Tottenham have been urged to consider the appointment of Michael Carrick as their new manager for one major reason, amid reports Daniel Levy has finally made up his mind and decided to sack Ange Postecoglou.

The 59-year-old has guided Spurs to their first major trophy in 17 years after success in the Europa League, ending a long and painful drought that had seen the club fall short at the final hurdle on one too many occasions. But despite having his name carved in Tottenham Hotspur folklore, Postecoglou will likely instead find himself collecting his P45 just a matter of days after that historic night in Bilbao.

And having finished a woeful 17th in the Premier League this season, the last place before relegation, the former Celtic boss appears to be set to pay the price for their failures, despite the fact he has delivered on both his trophy promise and returned Spurs to the promised land of the Champions League at the same time.

Nonetheless, a report on Sunday revealed that the unimpressed chairman, Levy, has decided to call time on Postecoglou’s reign and will announce the news when he returns to work from a short holiday this week. To that end, it was claimed by the Independent that Postecoglou now has ‘less than a five per cent chance’ of keeping his job.

A number of names have already been linked with the upcoming hotseat, though, former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has explained why they should turn to someone who knows the club inside out, with Middlesbrough boss Carrick his No.1 choice.

Explaining that logic, Cole told Paddy Power: “At Tottenham, Daniel Levy is running out of managerial candidates for the job. He’s gone big, he’s gone bold, and he’s gone off the beaten track, but none of them seem to have worked.

“Michael Carrick could be a good option for the manager’s job. An ex-Spurs player, who understands the club, would be quite nice.

“Also, I’d like to see Glenn Hoddle back at the club in some capacity. I know Tottenham fans would love to see him back and he’s got the best football brain I know.

“I’d love to see Glenn Hoddle back in the club in some capacity, maybe supporting Michael Carrick. The club needs bringing together because it was really torn at times last season.”

Next Tottenham manager: Preferred name emerges to replace Postecoglou

By contrast, former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy told talkSPORT BET why Spurs should look to a Premier League rival for their next manager.

“Should Spurs get rid of Ange Postecoglou, they’ve got Thomas Frank, Marco Silva and Oliver Glasner on their doorstep,” Murphy began.

“They’re all very capable managers, they know the Premier League and they’ve all produced fit, well-organised, adaptable teams at their respective clubs.

“I think any of those three would thrive in the Spurs job with the players they’d have at their disposal.

“They may look further afield for a new manager and then who knows where they might go? Ultimately, if they make a change, then I feel like it should be someone who is already working well in the Premier League – if they can get them, that is.

“You can come in from abroad and have success, we’ve seen Arne Slot do it this season. However, I just think it is more practical to have a manager who knows what he’s coming up against straight away.

“I think one of Frank, Silva or Glasner will end up at Spurs.”

Murphy added: “Tottenham have tried so many different types of managers in the past.

“From experienced winners like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, to more pragmatic coaches like Nuno Espirito Santo, and then the complete opposite in Ange Postecoglou.

“It’s difficult to nail down what kind of manager they’ll go for next. You, of course, want a manager with a philosophy, but they also need to be adaptable.

“You want someone who’s experienced and knows how to win – there are a lot of boxes you want ticked.

“In the end, the only one who has actually brought silverware to the club is Ange, so there will be a good section of the fanbase who want the club to stick with him.

“The irony is, they won the Europa League final by being solid and pragmatic. He obviously knows how to win like that, as do the players, which makes you wonder why he doesn’t do that more often.”

Of those names mentioned, we understand Glasner has already been taken out of the running, with the Austrian intent on staying at FA Cup winners Crystal Palace after leading them into the Europa League.

However, sources have stated they do have a strong interest in Frank and we’ve been told the Brentford boss is open to the possibility of moving across London to Spurs should the opportunity arise.

Sources understand he is currently Levy’s top pick to succeed Postecoglou this summer.

Tottenham transfer latest: Mbeumo miss; Branthwaite interest;

Speculation had already suggested that Frank, were he to become Tottenham boss, would have looked to have made Bees forward Bryan Mbeumo his first signing.

However, despite links with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle – both of whom can also offer Champions League football – the Cameroon international has now made it clear that he wants to join Manchester United this summer, with talks set to begin over a possible £60m switch to Old Trafford, as per David Ornstein.

Spurs also have an interest in signing Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton, though as sources have explained to us, striking a deal will not be easy and the Lilywhites are currently behind London rivals Chelsea in the race, after we were told a hefty bid would soon be lodged.

Elsewhere, Spurs’ summer rebuild is already underway with five exits already confirmed at the club, while a £21m signing has also been made.

Postecoglou record at Tottenham