Tottenham told Real Madrid sale would be ‘absolute nightmare’ as price tag claim emerges

Tottenham Hotspur have been urged by one of their former players to keep Cristian Romero at all costs, even if a club such as Real Madrid comes in with a major bid for the star.

Romero spent time at Belgrano, Genoa, Juventus and Atalanta before arriving at Tottenham in August 2021. The centre-back joined Tottenham on a season-long loan which then became permanent for £42million a year later.

Overall, Romero has 98 appearances for Tottenham and chipped in with six goals and one assist.

The Argentina international can be rash at times and has a tendency to pick up red cards, though Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou seems to know how to get the best out of him.

When fit, Romero and Micky van de Ven are Postecoglou’s first-choice pairing in central defence. They are one of the most formidable defensive partnerships in the Premier League, too.

Unfortunately for Spurs, both players have been earmarked as possible Real Madrid players in the future, due to their massive talent.

Indeed, earlier this month it was claimed that Madrid have drawn up an opening €50m (£42.6m) offer for Romero. Separate reports have claimed Spurs want a whopping £150m before agreeing to sell.

Ex-Spurs player Alan Hutton, who played 66 times for the club between January 2008 and August 2011, has now given his verdict on Romero’s situation.

Tottenham latest: Club must keep Cristian Romero

The former right-back has called it an ‘absolute nightmare’ if Spurs were to sell the 26-year-old, while also claiming he is worth £70m or more.

“I think the fee would be huge”, Hutton said in an interview with Football Insider.

“If you think about what Crystal Palace want for Marc Guehi, around £70m, I know he’s young and he’s had a brilliant Euros, I really like him as a player…

“I know Romero can be rash at times, that is what it is, but I think for what he does, his recovery tackles, he just suits Tottenham.

“I think they’d be talking about that same mark (£70m) and if they don’t hit that I don’t think they’ll want to sell.

“He’s such an important player for Tottenham next to Van De Ven, I think they complement each other.

“To lose Romero at this stage of the transfer window going into the first game of the season would be an absolute nightmare for the manager.”

Romero is expected to start when Spurs get their campaign up and running with a trip to Leicester City on Monday night.

Summer signings Dominic Solanke and Archie Gray could both feature, though it remains to be seen how much trust Postecoglou will put in fellow new arrival Lucas Bergvall.

