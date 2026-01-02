Tottenham Hotspur have been told to replace under pressure Thomas Frank with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, with TEAMtalk revealing why that scenario could actually become a reality.

The Italian spent 18 months at Stamford Bridge before leaving on New Year’s Day after a breakdown in his relationship with the club’s owners.

During his time at Chelsea, Maresca won the Conference League and Club World Cup and had a win rate of almost 60%, and former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara wants his old club to act now, given the 45-year-old is being tipped to eventually replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has also reacted to talk of Manchester United turning to Maresca, if they sack Ruben Amorim in the near future.

O’Hara, however, is adamant over another Chelsea manager taking over in north London, following the more recent appointments of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Asked if he would have Maresca at Spurs, he told talkSPORT Breakfast: “Yes, I would have him.

“I think if we could get Enzo Maresca I’d go and get him right now. I think he’s a good manager.”

“He’s won the Club World Cup and the Conference League. I’ve watched Chelsea play and they battered Barcelona, battered Arsenal. They’re a good side. I think they [Chelsea] made a mistake.”

Comparing current Tottenham chief Frank to Maresca, O’Hara added: “He’s alright. He’s a good manager.

“I don’t know if he’s a great manager and I think Enzo Maresca is going to be a great manager.”

Why Tottenham could turn to Maresca

Former Brentford boss Frank has been in charge of Tottenham since the summer after replacing Europa League-winning boss Ange Postecoglou on a three-year deal.

However, Spurs currently sit 12th in the Premier League after their goalless draw with Brentford on New Year’s Day was met with utter derision from fans.

Frank has been accused of being way too pragmatic during the first half of the season, although he has been missing his top two creative stars during that time, in James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, while summer signing Xavi Simons has struggled to fully adapt to English football.

Despite a run of just three wins in 11 games in all competitions, our sources have told us Frank’s position is not immediately under threat.

That being said, TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher has given insight on the possibility of Maresca actually replacing the Dane in north London.

He told us: “He is someone that Spurs are interested in. The fact he is now a free agent and will be snapped up by the likes of City (should Pep leave) also makes him more of a pressing option.”

One to watch for sure, if results do not improve for Frank at Tottenham.

