Top 10 WORST Tottenham signings of the Premier League era – Soldado 2nd, Kolo Muani 8th

For all the top signings Tottenham Hotspur have made during the Premier League era, there have also been a plethora of flops, and TEAMtalk has ranked the top 10.

Forget the current £300m-plus crop that came through the door and have started poorly in north London, it’s way too early to judge them.

There are, however, plenty to choose from in the 30-plus years of the Premier League. So, to that end, here are the 10 worst signings that Tottenham have made since the 1992/93 season…

10) Grzegorz Rasiak

Signed for £3million from Derby County in 2005, the Poland international offered next to nothing during his short period in north London.

Indeed, Rasiak ended up being loaned out to Southampton and joined them in a permanent deal in the summer of 2006, with Levy suffering a £1m loss on that deal.

He ended up making just nine appearances for the club without scoring.

9) Yves Bissouma

Signed from Brighton for £30m, Bissouma arrived in north London as arguably one of the best defensive midfield talents in the country.

However, aside from a couple of spells where he flirted with the level he had with the Seagulls, the Mali international ended up being a major letdown.

Bissouma was allowed to leave on a free transfer over the summer and is now at Dutch giants Ajax.

8) Randal Kolo Muani

Signed on a season-long loan with an option to buy in the summer of 2025, the France international never really looked like he wanted to be in north London from day one.

Ironically, his best performance by a country mile was a two-goal/assist display against his parent club PSG in the Champions League, but other than that he was utterly useless for a player with a strong pedigree when he signed.

Kolo Muani ended up with four goals and five assists in 41 games in all competitions and joined Juventus on a permanent deal over the summer.

7) Sergei Rebrov

The former Ukraine international arrived with a big reputation after forming a deadly partnership at Dynamo Kyiv alongside Andriy Shevchenko.

However, having been signed for £11m in 2000, Rebrov scored just 15 goals in 75 games for the club in all competitions and was eventually frozen out of the team by then boss Glenn Hoddle.

Most recently, he was the manager of the Ukraine national team before stepping down in April.

6) Davinson Sanchez

Arriving in 2017, Sanchez was lauded as a huge talent and his £42m signing was viewed as a bit of a coup for Daniel Levy at the time.

In truth, he looked like he would be a great addition in his early days, playing in the middle of a back three with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld flanking him.

However, as soon as he was utilised in a back four there were mistakes galore, and he was often a nervous wreck in possession.

Sanchez was eventually sold to Galatasaray for a near-£35m loss, but has rebuilt his career with the Turkish giants.

5) Vincent Janssen

Signed for £17m from AZ Alkmaar to provide backup to Harry Kane at a time when the club-record goalscorer regularly missed game time with ankle issues, Janssen really struggled to adapt to English football.

The Dutch forward ended up scoring six goals in 42 appearances for the club before moving to Mexican club Monterrey for just £6m. He is currently playing in the MLS for Portland Timbers.

4) Paulinho

Another Brazilian talent who arrived in north London with big expectations but ended up being a major flop.

Paulinho, who cost £17m from Corinthians, was one of the seven signings made after the £85m sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid. However, after just two seasons in north London, he was carted off to the Chinese Super League.

In fairness, he did have an eye for goal, with 10 in 67 games, but everything else was just rubbish.

3) Giovani Lo Celso

It’s never actually emerged how much Daniel Levy paid to sign Lo Celso back in 2020 after an initial loan stint, with reports varying from as little as £27m up to over £55m!

Either way, the Argentina international was a massive disappointment, failing to convince the likes of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Ange Postecoglou that he was worthy of keeping around amid multiple loan stints.

He eventually returned to Betis for just £8.4m in 2024, having scored 11 goals and added eight assists in 108 games for Spurs in all competitions.

2) Roberto Soldado

Another of the ‘not so magnificent seven’ signed from the Bale money at a cost of £26m from Valencia.

Soldado was Tottenham’s record signing at that time but ended up being a major flop during his two seasons in north London, scoring 16 goals in 76 games.

Prior to the breakthrough of Harry Kane, Soldado was tasked with leading the line for Spurs, but just wasn’t much of a threat, so was shipped back to Spain instead.

1) Tanguy Ndombele

If his attitude and temperament matched his ability, Ndombele would probably still be pulling the strings in Tottenham’s midfield right now, or more likely at Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Spurs spent a new record fee of £60m to sign the French playmaker in 2019, off the back of their Champions League final failure months earlier.

Mauricio Pochettino played a bit part in convincing Ndombele that he could improve his game in north London, but ended up being sacked not long after, and the attacking midfielder never really got his Spurs career going after that.

There was a spell under Jose Mourinho where he started to flourish, but rumours of attitude problems were rife and the club ended up terminating his contract in 2024 – not getting a penny back for his services as a result.