Top Bayern star incredibly announces Harry Kane transfer before club, with welcome message sent to record signing after Tottenham cave in

The transfer of Harry Kane to Bayern has been surprisingly confirmed by one of his new team-mates in Thomas Muller first, as the forward has issued a welcome message to the Tottenham hero.

On Thursday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed how Tottenham had accepted a new offer from Bayern for their talisman. The deal is worth an initial €100million (£86.3m), though it could rise to €120m (£103.6m) depending on add-ons.

There were rumours of a late hijack from one of Manchester United, Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain, though such a move did not materialise. Although, there was still some controversy regarding the transfer.

Kane was already at the airport ready to fly to Germany when Spurs tried to change some of the conditions of the agreement. This forced the England star to wait for a prolonged period of time before finally being allowed to travel and undergo his medical.

Those medical tests have gone through without an issue, and Kane has therefore put pen to paper on a four-year contract at the Allianz Arena. He has become Bayern’s new most expensive player, beating the previous record held by Lucas Hernandez (£68m).

Spurs fans will have been waiting for either their club or Bayern to confirm the transfer has reached completion. Incredibly, though, Bayern’s Muller did that himself first.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old has written: ‘What a blockbuster transfer for our Bayern. A warm welcome to Harry Kane at this point.’

Bayern and Spurs have now followed Muller’s lead by announcing the move themselves.

Harry Kane discusses big Bayern switch

When asked about signing for the German giants, Kane replied: “I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”

On Kane’s departure, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer.

“We have seen a product of our Academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey.

“Harry’s achievements and records say everything about the player, and throughout his 19 years at the Club, Harry has been a model professional, on and off the pitch and an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps.

“I should like to thank Harry for everything he’s done for us, all the memories, all the records – we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he’s always welcome back. He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history.”

