Top five Tottenham replacements for Cristian Romero ranked as clear favourite emerges

With Cristian Romero looking increasingly likely to quit Tottenham this summer, TT has taken a look at the central defenders who could replace the Argentine in north London and ranked them in order from least likely to sign to the best fit.

As we’ve reported, Romero is pushing for a summer exit after recently aiming shots at the club’s medical team for failing to get him back to fitness quicker, during a time when Spurs had numerous defensive issues.

It’s also common knowledge that the 26-year-old has become frustrated with the lack of serious funds being invested in the first-team squad, as Tottenham have alarmingly slid down the Premier League table.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are both keen on Romero, with a move to Spain looking pretty much nailed-on at this point. To that end, TT has taken a look at five centre-backs linked with moves to north London and ranked them in the order in which we think a deal could happen.

5. Milan Skriniar

The experienced Slovakia international has been on Tottenham’s radar since Jose Mourinho’s tie in charge in north London and while those links have dissipated in recent times, Skriniar remains an option to replace Romero.

Mourinho did finally get his man, with the 30-year-old currently on loan in Turkey with Fenerbahce from PSG, where he has 12 appearances so far.

Skriniar’s ability to play centrally or at full-back makes him an attractive proposition, although he is more naturally left-sided so would not give the ideal balance alongside Micky van de Ven at the heart of the Tottenham backline.

The former Inter Mian star’s value has dropped though, so he would likely be a cheaper fix and could fill the Ben Davies role – if Tottenham allow the Wales star to walk away on a free this summer.

4. Jarrad Branthwaite

Ange Postecoglou is known to be a particular fan of the Everton defender, who also prefers to play on the left but is comfortable enough pushing to the right.

The 22-year-old certainly fits in with the current Spurs remit on focusing on younger talent, however, there is one major hurdle that will almost certainly end all hopes of a deal.

Manchester United are huge admirers of Branthwaite and have been for some, while the player himself would get to remain in the north if he does ultimately decide on a switch to Old Trafford.

Everton are also remaining staunch in their £70million valuation of the England international, although that figure is unlikely to be an issue for Spurs given what they can recoup for Romero.

3. Jonathan Tah

The cheapest option of the lot, given that Tah looks set to walk away from Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool and Barcelona have also been heavily linked with the Germany international, who has spent the last decade at Leverkusen and played a key role in their first-ever Bundesliga title win last season.

Capped 35 times by his country, Tah is a more natural fit on the right and is known for his positioning and ability in possession, along with his leadership and communication skills.

He also has that special trait Ange Postecoglou in particular loves, speed. He was clocked as one of the quickest central defenders in Germany last season and would be a great alongside the unbelievably rapid Van de Ven.

The one thing that could against him is his age, with Tah approaching 30, and that leads us nicely on to our top contenders.

2. Dean Huijsen

The Bournemouth defender has enjoyed an incredible rise down on the south coast, becoming one of the most talked about players in the Premier League as a result.

The Spaniard has scored twice in 27 outings for a Cherries side who currently sit 10th in the Premier League table but are only five points off the top four and also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Huijsen has made huge strides since leaving Juventus last summer and is now being touted to the likes of Spurs, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The 19-year-old talent impressed in both games against Postecoglou’s men this season and scored his first Bournemouth goal in a 1-0 home win over Spurs earlier in the season.

He is capable of playing at right or left-sided centre-back and has a tremendous passing range and, standing at 6ft 6in, wins the majority of the aerial duels he contests.

He is not as fast as Van de Ven (not many are) but he would be a great compliment for the Dutchman in what could be Tottenham’s centre-back pairing for the next five years at least.

Huijsen will not come cheap though, with Bournemouth set to demand anywhere between £40-50m for the defensive talent.

1. Marc Guehi

This is the move that ticks the most boxes for Tottenham when it comes to replacing Romero, especially given the club’s last push to sign the Crystal Palace star last in the winter window.

The north London club failed with a deadline day offer for Guehi as they looked to bolster a backline that was still missing Romero and Van de Ven at the time, while Radu Dragusin had also been ruled out for at least six months with an ACL injury.

Guehi has also been heavily linked with Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United, along with a potential return to Chelsea, while he also remains an integral member of the current England squad.

The 24-year-old’s game is perfectly suited to pair up alongside Van de Ven, while he is also quicker than Romero and more capable of excelling in Postecoglou’s high line.

At this stage, Palace are refusing to budge in their valuation of between £70-80m for a player who remains under contract until 2026 – although this summer will be their last chance to recoup a significant fee for the player.

Given the pair’s respective form for their club sides over the last year, it could be argued that Guehi would represent an upgrade on Romero, who continues to deliver his best form in the blue and white of Argentina.

It just remains to be seen what path Tottenham tread this summer, as they prepare to make a significant change at the back.

