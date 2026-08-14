Top source drops bombshell on Tottenham signing Victor Osimhen as £130m double coup accelerates

Tottenham are pushing to complete a £130m double deal that will revolutionise their forward line, though Victor Osimhen is NOT likely to be part of the changes.

Spurs have already revamped large parts of their squad, with a new goalkeeper (Martin Dubravka), three defenders (Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, and two midfielders (Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes) already signed.

It’s the attacking ranks that will be overhauled next, with Spurs seeking to finalise two big-money moves.

Tottenham’s interest in Savinho and Cody Gakpo is no secret, with transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, revealing the latest he’s been hearing on Thursday.

“More movements are expected at Tottenham in the next days, because don’t forget their top targets remain two players: one is Cody Gakpo, the other one is Savinho,” he said.

“On the wings, they are working on these two deals. No negotiations for Folarin Balogun.

“I know there have been many reports in the last 24 hours, but Tottenham are not working on a Balogun deal.

“The two top targets [for] wingers remain Cody Gakpo and Savinho. [The] alternative is Pedro Neto, who is very expensive.”

Both of Savinho and Gakpo want to join Spurs before the summer window slams shut. The former has already agreed personal terms with Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Regarding cost, Manchester City want around £60m for Savinho, while Liverpool value Gakpo at a loftier £70m. The Reds are expected to greenlight Gakpo’s sale if successful in their attempts to sign Bradley Barcola.

However, Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, is a player who’s been heavily linked with a switch to either Tottenham or Arsenal in the past 24 hours.

The Telegraph confirmed talks have been held regarding a potential switch to the Emirates, and those discussions arose due to Galatasaray’s interest in Gabriel Martinelli, which has since come to nothing after the Brazilian rejected the Turkish giants.

Spurs are also interested in striking a deal for Osimhen who has scored 107 goals from 145 appearances across all competitions over the past four seasons

But according to trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, the likeliest outcome when all is said and done is Osimhen remains at Galatasaray.

READ MORE: Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans

Why Tottenham WONT sign Victor Osimhen

Explaining why when speaking on talkSPORT: Jacobs said: “I think there’s a fair chance at the end of this that Victor Osimhen actually stays, even though the Tottenham links are part of their wider search for a forward.

“My information there is Cody Gakpo and Savinho for Spurs, if they can possibly pull those two off.

“Wages still a bit of an issue for Osimhen even though Tottenham are showing they’re prepared to break their wage structure.

“So yes Tottenham want a No 9 (striker), but nothing advanced yet with Osimhen.”

After noting Arsenal are essentially in the same situation as Tottenham regarding Osimhen, Jacobs went on to add: “If reports are to be believed, Galatasaray have already turned down a very lucrative bid from Al Hilal, for far more than Arsenal [and Spurs] are prepared to pay.

“So I sense there’s a bit of games here.”

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