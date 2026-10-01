Top Tottenham star tipped to join Barcelona – ‘There is a very real chance…’

Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro could reportedly be tempted by a move to Barcelona, despite the full-back recently signing a new long-term contract with the London club.

Porro, 27, penned a new deal running until 2031 back in June, and Spurs have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Roberto De Zerbi, who was appointed towards the end of last season, undoubtedly played a role in convincing Porro to commit his future to Tottenham.

However, things haven’t gone to plan since. The start to the current campaign has been a disaster for Spurs, who currently sit bottom of the table on two points after five matches.

According to Football Insider, Porro could be one of several Tottenham players ‘eyeing an exit’ if De Zerbi can’t turn his team’s form around quickly, and Barcelona are named as a potential option for him.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with players like Pedro Porro,” a source told Football Insider.

“The key will be if Tottenham continue to struggle, because if they finish down the bottom of the table again, it’s going to be very hard to keep hold of their best players.

“He’s been happy at Tottenham, that’s why he signed a new contract in the summer, but if they keep finishing low down the table and they’re not in Europe, how long will that last?

“He’s on a long-term contract, but if Barcelona come calling, I think there is a very real chance that he could be tempted away.

“It would mean a move back to Spain, where he’s obviously very highly thought of after winning the World Cup, and maybe that’s something he would be interested in.

“As I say, I’m told he’s happy at Tottenham for now, but that might change if their results don’t improve quickly.”

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Pedro Porro could be tempted by LaLiga switch

It’s no secret that there has been interest from Spain in Porro, though Real Madrid have been linked more so than Barcelona in recent months. Madrid are believed to be long-term admirers of the Spanish international.

Barcelona, for their part, are currently well-stocked in the right-back position, with Joao Cancelo and Jules Kounde being Hansi Flick’s main options.

There is some uncertainty surrounding Kounde’s future, though.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea, who came close to signing Kounde back in 2022, could explore a move for the defender.

We revealed in an update earlier this week that Xabi Alonso is personally keen on a move for the French international.

A Kounde transfer away from Barcelona could therefore prompt the LaLiga side to make a move for Porro.

But for now, Tottenham are under no pressure to sell, and Porro will be focused on helping his team turn their dismal form around.

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