Torino president Urbano Cairo has ended any hopes Tottenham and Chelsea had of landing Gleison Bremer in the January transfer window.

Brazilian centre-back Bremer has been attracting interest from across Europe after a fine start to the season in Serie A. The 24-year-old has started 18 0f 19 Serie A games this season and helped Torino into mid table. He has also chipped in with two goals and an assist. While also captaining the team in the last five Serie A games.

His form has captured the imagination of a number of scouts with Chelsea, Spurs, West Ham and AC Milan all tracking him. And witg his contract set to expire in 2023 it was thought Bremer was a prime target to be lured to England.

But it appears that Bremer is ready to extend his three-and-a-half-year stay with the Granata.

Torino President Cairo has revealed the player will sign a contract extension.

“He is aware of what Torino mean to him,” Cairo told La Stampa newspaper, via Football Italia.

“We will extend soon, there are all the right conditions in place. One day he will be free to cultivate his ambition and pick a team that plays in the Champions League.”

A report earlier this month suggested Tottenham had taken ‘concrete steps’towards a £21.3m January deal for the Brazilian. A follow-up article fromCalciomercatohinted Torino would be willing to do business at that price.

Spurs miss out on Lorenzo Insigne as MLS move imminent Lorenzo Insigne is close to signing a big money contract with MLS club Toronto FC as he blows off interest from Tottenham and Antonio Conte

However,the Daily Mailthen stated Chelsea had joined the mix after launching a scouting mission at the start of December.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle stars among 10 who need January moves

Bremer destined for the Champions League

Cairo is in no doubt that Bremer has the ability to play at the top level. And he is open to sending the player to Milan. However, Torino will only sanction the transfer if Tommaso Pobega is included in a player-plus-cash swap deal.

Pobega joined Torino on loan in the summer, but the Rossoneri are not keen on a permanent sale.

“I like the way he read the games and how he moves on the pitch,” Cairo said talking about the midfielder.

“We wanted to get him with a different formula, adding an option to buy.”

READ MORE: Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City chasing striker Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick loves