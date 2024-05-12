Tottenham ‘accept offer’ for star Postecoglou doesn’t rate; first sale of the summer all but confirmed

Tottenham have big plans for the summer transfer window and that will mean some players will have to leave to make room in the squad.

Ange Postecoglou admitted as much in a recent interview, saying: “We need change. Change has to happen.”

“We’re pivoting to a whole different direction, expecting the same people are going to be on that,” he added.

“It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

“We can’t be there yet because it’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey… whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable.”

Generating funds from player sales will be key to how much Tottenham can rebuild their squad in the coming months.

Postecoglou is keen to bring in a new Spurs spine. As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is their top target.

The manager is also keen to bring in a new centre-back and striker, per reports.

Tottenham green light exit of centre-back

According to The Mirror, Tottenham have ‘accepted an offer’ from Millwall for 25-year-old defender Japhet Tanganga.

Tanganga, a Spurs academy graduate, broke into the first team in 2019 and was considered a hot prospect at the time.

However, he has never really lived up to his potential and seems to have finally found his level while on loan with Millwall this season.

The centre-back has made 18 Championship appearances for the Lions after joining them in January, scoring two goals and helping them to six clen sheets in the process.

Millwall have enjoyed a solid season. Manager Neil Harris is keen to build on that and keeping hold of Tanganga is a big part of his summer plans.

The report does not reveal the fee submitted by the Lions, only that it has been accepted. Tanganga now needs to agree personal terms for the move to be sealed.

He could be followed out of the exit door by players such as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Giovani Lo Celso and Emerson Royal, all of whom have reportedly been deemed subject to requirements by Postecoglou.

