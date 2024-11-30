Tottenham ace compared to ‘prime’ Lionel Messi, with Spurs told they now possess ‘world class’ star

One observer claimed Tottenham playmaker Dejan Kulusevski reminds him of ‘prime’ Lionel Messi, while a second Spurs star has been backed to prove he was worth “every penny” of his sizeable transfer fee.

Tottenham pulled off arguably the result of the season so far last weekend when demolishing Manchester City on their own turf. James Maddison bagged a brace, with Pedro Porro scoring the third before Brennan Johnson finished off the rout in injury time.

But while Dejan Kulusevski was not on the scoresheet, his silky display that included assisting Maddison’s opener with a perfectly weighted cross has produced a comparison with arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

In quotes carried by Spurs Web, former midfielder and talkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, claimed Kulusevski’s display ‘was like watching Lionel Messi in his prime at times.’

“Tottenham were unbelievable against Manchester City last weekend,” began O’Hara. “Dejan Kulusevski came in and performed to a world-class standard – it was like watching Lionel Messi in his prime at times. He always steps up against City.”

O’Hara does hold allegiances to Tottenham through his eight-year stint on the club’s books between 2003-11. While comparisons to Messi may well be over the top, it is fair to say Kulusevski has been sensational in a Spurs shirt this season.

O’Hara also insisted Maddison must receive his fair share of praise for the part he played in dismantling the reigning champions. The pundit also suggested more performances of that standard will quickly see Maddison justify the £40m Spurs paid to sign the playmaker from Leicester.

“I think James Maddison also deserves a lot of credit for his performance, he was brilliant and he’s a player who, truthfully, has struggled this season,” added O’Hara.

“He needs his plaudits for that performance – he’s had a tough period and he’s been out of the team; he dictated the tempo of the game exceptionally and we saw the old James Maddison there. If he plays like that going forwards, he is worth every penny that Tottenham paid for him.”

Kulusevski backs never-used Tottenham star to shine

News of Guglielmo Vicario undergoing surgery to repair a fractured ankle had prompted speculation Tottenham could dip into the market in January for short-term cover between the sticks.

However, Ange Postecoglou has insisted he has faith in Fraser Forster, while Kulusevski is equally at ease if Brandon Austin gets a game.

Austin, 25, has been on Tottenham’s books since 2015, though is yet to make his senior debut for the club.

Nonetheless, Kulusevski assured Spurs fans they’ll be in good hands if Austin is called upon to play instead of Forster.

“He’s [Forster] really good and he made some big saves [against Roma on Thursday]. It’s great to have him and I think he’s ready to play,” Kulusevski told the media.

“And I also feel confident that we have Brandon Austin, who’s a very good goalkeeper.

“We miss Vicario because he’s a fantastic guy, but now it is time for Fraser to step up and help the team.”

Latest Tottenham news – Gittens, Geertruida,

In other news, Tottenham have been named as one of four high-powered sides chasing the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger, Jamie Gittens. The other three interested clubs are Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Caught Offside claim Spurs hold concrete interest in RB Leipzig right-back, Lutsharel Geertruida.

The 24-year-old has reportedly been identified as an ideal target in the event Pedro Porro leaves the club. Porro is being eyed by Real Madrid as a back-up target to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Finally, it’s believed the chances of Spurs loanee Timo Werner being signed permanently have risen after he cooked Kyle Walker in the build-up to the fourth goal against Man City.

Werner’s loan agreement from Leipzig contains an option to buy worth £8.5m.