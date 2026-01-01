Thomas Frank is on the hunt for more creative options

Tottenham believe the output of three key forwards will be transformed if the club land the right creative signing during the January transfer window, with sources revealing that seven top targets are being actively monitored – including the highly-rated Yan Diomande.

If their plan comes together, there is genuine belief the season can finally have lift-off under Thomas Frank, who has come under pressure in north London in recent weeks.

Tottenham have been scouring the market well in advance of both this month and the summer of 2026, with recruitment staff maintaining a keen eye on players capable of adding invention and unpredictability to Frank’s frontline.

Sources indicate Tottenham are actively assessing a number of high-upside attacking options, with Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, Manchester City winger Savinho and RB Leipzig’s young forward Yan Diomande all on the shortlist as the club search for a player who could change the course of their season.

Spurs have also been monitoring several other profiles, including Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush and Oscar Bobb, Juventus star Kenan Yildiz as well as Said El Mala, as they weigh up both immediate impact and long-term value.

Tottenham are understood to be ready to show intent in the market this month, while also remaining flexible should preferred targets prove unattainable.

With agents expected to begin offering new opportunities as the window progresses, Spurs hope patience could still present value further down the line.

There is, however, an acceptance internally that top January business will come at a premium. Selling clubs are aware Tottenham are seeking a game-changing addition and have funds available, which could inflate asking prices – particularly at this stage of a season.

Despite that, Spurs are confident the right attacking signing would significantly enhance the goal output of Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke, once the striker returns to fitness. There has been some speculation about Solanke but I’m told Frank is excited about the prospect of having him.

The belief is that improved creativity and service could unlock the trio’s full potential during the second half of the campaign.

Tottenham’s sales pitch will play a crucial role in negotiations, though recruitment efforts are complicated by disruption behind the scenes as Fabio Paratici expects to officially depart.

Even so, the club remain determined to reinforce their attack and give Frank the tools needed to push Spurs back into contention for a European-placed finish.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Diomande signing hopes hit hard

One of the players on that list of top targets is Leipzig star Yan Diomande, who is a player Tottenham are particularly excited about, but sources continue to believe he will be off-limits in January.

The interest in Diomade is genuine but there is a realisation that they face a test of patience to sign him.

Manchester United are being linked too, but I’m told there is almost no chance of signing him right now.

He’s only been at his current club for five minutes and RB think they have uncovered a gem. Indeed, the money they would want for him in this moment is massive – probably close to £100million. And that’s too risky for a player who is talented but has no real body of evidence to show if he can maintain this rise.

There will be competition to sign him, for sure, and while I am in no doubt Spurs have been blown away by how well he has been playing this season, I just struggle to believe it’s going to happen.

From what I have heard, it’s a transfer more likely to come around in the summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Tottenham news: Frank backing; Gallagher, El Mala chase

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has told Spurs chiefs to stand by under-fire manager Thomas Frank and urged them to revamp a transfer policy that has halted the club’s progress for the last two decades.

Elsewhere, the agent of outstanding FC Koln attacker Said El Mala has dropped a major update on the future of the German talent, amid growing interest from a number of clubs, including north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Finally, Conor Gallagher is very keen on a move back to the Premier League in January, sources confirm, with Tottenham and Manchester United leading three other English sides in the race to sign him.