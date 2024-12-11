Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks to land 10-goal St Patrick’s striker Mason Melia, with the club ‘pulling out all the stops’ to land the Irishman.

Spurs have become known for landing exciting youngsters of late. In the summer, they landed teenage trio Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Min-hyeok Yang.

The former pair have both played in the first team, with Gray earning praise from Ange Postecoglou for his versatility.

The next young Tottenham signing seems to be on the way, with Football Insider reporting Spurs are ‘in advanced talks’ to land 17-year-old Melia from St Patrick’s.

It’s said the north London side are ‘pulling out all the stops’ to land the striker, who has bagged 10 senior goals in his career so far.

That includes inviting him to the training base and having him be a matchday guest in the recent Premier League match against Chelsea.

It is believed negotiations could end in Melia making an £825k move to Spurs, but not until he turns 18, in September 2025.

Spurs trying for Melia for a while

It was first reported at the beginning of November that Tottenham were in pole position for Melia.

It seems that has remained the case since then, with Daniel Levy’s efforts seemingly going down well.

That is despite the fact when Spurs’ interest cropped up, it was also reported that Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea were all said to be keen on Melia.

If they are to beat their big-six rivals to the transfer, as looks likely, Tottenham will hope Melia can help put them on the same level as some of those sides in years to come.

He seemingly believes north London is the right place for him to progress, as a few young talents have felt of late.

Tottenham news: Big double raid on cards

Spurs are reportedly in the mix for a double raid on Lille, with talks underway over the signings of striker Jonathan David and midfielder Angel Gomes.

It would be huge for Tottenham to land both, given they are both available on free transfers at the end of the season.

Spurs could sell midfielder Yves Bissouma, though, with reports suggesting they are willing to listen to offers for him.

Meanwhile, defender Cristian Romero has sensationally told the board they are responsible for Spurs’ decline, and has called on them to recognise that and help turn things around.

Profile: Mason Melia

Melia became the St Pat’s youngest ever player and goalscorer after netting from outside the area after coming on as a sub in a match in January 2023.

He set another record as the club’s youngest debutant in the league when making another sub appearance in May 2023. In June 2023, he became not just the club’s youngest goalscorer, but the entire League of Ireland’s, by scoring aged 15 years and 281 days.

He celebrated his 16th birthday by winning and scoring a penalty in a game against Dundalk. In November 2023, Melia signed his first professional contract, and three days later he became the youngest player to feature in an FAI Cup final, picking up a winner’s medal by the end of it.

His first European appearance followed in July 2024 as he lined up in a Conference League match. By September 2024, he had reached the tally of 10 goals for St Pat’s, a couple of days before turning 17.

And in October 2024 he was called up to the Republic of Ireland U21 team for the first time after previously starring for his country at U15, U16, U17 and U19 level.

