Tottenham agree Belgium loan for record-breaking midfielder to play alongside future Spurs superstar

Tottenham have agreed to send their youngest ever scorer in senior football on loan to Belgian side Westerlo where he’ll play alongside a future Spurs superstar.

Midfielder Alfie Devine, now 20, became Spurs’ youngest ever goalscorer in senior competitive football back on January 10, 2021.

Tottenham thumped non-league side Marine 5-0 in an FA Cup clash. Loanee Carlos Vinicius bagged a first-half hattrick and Lucas Moura netted too, but it was Devine who stole the headlines.

The Warrington-born starlet made history when at just 16 years and 163 days, he became not only Tottenham’s youngest ever player, but also their youngest ever goalscorer in the tie.

Big things were expected to follow for Devine, though his Spurs career has not progressed as many would have hoped.

Devine has struggled to break into the first-team plans of varying Spurs managers since his record-setting feat.

He spent the first half of the 2023/24 season loaned to League One side Port Vale before being recalled by Tottenham in January.

On the back of his impressive displays for Port Vale, Spurs elected to give Devine a greater challenge and the youngster spent the second half of the campaign loaned to Championship club Plymouth Argyle.

However, with the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison now joined by new recruits Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall in midfield, Devine is no closer to breaking into the first-team on a regular basis.

As such, and to ensure his development isn’t stunted, Tottenham have agreed to loan Devine to Belgian top flight side Westerlo.

Alfie Devine season-long loan agreed

That is according to both Football London’s Alasdair Gold and Belgian outlet Gazet van Antwerpen.

GVA stated Spurs and Westerlo – who currently sit fourth in the Belgian Pro League – have ‘reached an agreement for a one-season loan.’

Journalist Alasdair Gold echoed that claim, adding Devine is expected to travel to Belgium today (Wednesday) to finalise the move.

The Belgian transfer window is among those that remain open and is due to close on Friday, September 6.

Why now for Tottenham exit?

Gold also provided insight as to why a loan exit is only now being ramped up.

The reporter claimed several Championship sides had registered their interest in the Spurs midfielder earlier in the summer.

However, Tottenham initially made it clear Devine was not available for transfer, thus indicating they planned to give the player opportunities to shine in the first-team.

But when the club ultimately decided to explore the loan market later on in the window, many of the Championship sides that showed interest had already signed alternative targets.

As such, the route to Belgium with Westerlo has opened up and once the move is completed, Devine will line up alongside a future Spurs superstar.

Future Tottenham ace already shining at Westerlo

Tottenham announced way back in September of 2023 they’d agreed a deal to sign highly-rated Croatian centre-back, Luka Vuskovic, from Hajduk Split.

The deal was reported to be worth approximately £12m – a significant fee for a 16-year-old. Vuskovic will arrive in north London in the summer of 2025 and has already been capped at Under-19 level for Croatia.

He spent the second half of the 2023/24 season loaned from Hajduk Split to Polish side Radomiak Radom. Vuskovic was then loaned to Westerlo for the full 2024/25 season on July 9.

Vuskovic has started six out of six matches for Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League this season and even scored in the 4-2 victory over Mechelen on August 3.

Barring any late hiccups, Vuskovic will now be joined by future Tottenham teammate Devine for the remainder of the season.

