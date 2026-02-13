Tottenham are to appoint Igor Tudor as their interim manager until the end of the season

Former Juventus manager Igor Tudor has agreed a deal to become Tottenham Hotspur interim head coach until the end of the season, as the search continues for a new permanent replacement for Thomas Frank.

Thomas Frank was sacked earlier this week, with Spurs five points above the relegation places after a run of just two wins in their last 17 Premier League outings.

As we’ve previously reported, Tottenham wanted a replacement at the helm by Monday in the build-up to a huge north London derby clash with Arsenal next weekend.

Tudor has been out of work since being sacked by Juventus in October 2025 following an eight-match winless run, leaving the club eighth in Serie A at the time.

The 47-year-old has a ton of experience, though, having had stints at Lazio, Marseille, Galatasaray and Udinese, among others.

Tottenham had several potential short-term options on their radar, with former RB Leipzig chief Marco Rose among them.

And, while Tudor could be considered for the job permanently if he impresses, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports there’s not a stipulation in place in that regard, despite having now confirmed that he has ‘verbally agreed’ a deal as interim boss.

Pochettino, De Zerbi still frontrunners for permanent role

Meanwhile, our sources understand that the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi remain at the front of the queue for the permanent position, while Spurs legend Robbie Keane has also been discussed.

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the top candidates to take over at Tottenham, with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting that the Argentine would love to return to the Premier League club, as he feels he has unfinished business.

However, Spurs will have to wait until the end of the 2026 World Cup finals this summer, as Pochettino is in charge of the USA national team right now.

We also reported in January that Tottenham had an eye on De Zerbi, who was then in charge of Marseille.

Although De Zerbi parted company with Marseille this week, Sky Sports journalist, and a massive Spurs fan, Michael Bridge, reported on X that the Italian tactician was not looking to take on a new managerial job right now – especially with the club in a relegation scrap.

However, the main focus is now on Tudor and the Croatian keeping the club in the Premier League.

Marco Rose mystery; Keane’s four-word response, Tottenham chase USA star

The imminent appointment of Tudor marks the end of another curious saga for Spurs – or just another day in yet another complex week for the club.

After Frank’s sacking on Wednesday morning, a flurry of names have been linked though it soon became evidently clear that Spurs were seeking, in the first instance, a short-term option to see them through for the remainder of the season.

While Tudor is that man, there were other names in the frame, notably, Marco Rose, who on Friday lunchtime suddenly shot up the market and became odds-on favourite from little out of nowhere.

And on Friday morning, a bona fide club legend was linked with the job, though alarm bells were also quickly raised over his possible appointment.

A day earlier, Robbie Keane was strongly linked with a return to N17, and the Ferencvaros coach did little to quell speculation when he walked out on a TV interview when asked about the job and having dropped a four-word rebuke.

On the transfer front, and with thoughts seemingly turning to Pochettino coming in as manager, sources can also reveal that Spurs are very much in the driving seat to sign a sublime Serie A playmaker who would absolutely tick a major box for the current USMNT coach.