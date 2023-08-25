Tottenham alerted to perfect transfer for forward Postecoglou loves as one move could hit snag

Tottenham have reportedly been alerted to the availability of Al Ittihad forward Jota, who Ange Postecoglou worked with at Celtic.

Postecoglou has made a number of improvements to his Spurs side in the short time he’s been at the helm. He’s added James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Alejo Veliz, Ashley Phillips and Manor Solomon.

Some of those players, such as Maddison and Van de Ven, have made immediate impacts to the side. Postecoglou has also promoted the likes of Destiny Ugodie and Pape Sarr to the first team.

Things have gone well for Spurs so far this season, as they drew their first game, before beating Manchester United 2-0 in their second.

That’s without Harry Kane, who decided before the start of the campaign the time was right for him to move on, heading to Bayern Munich.

While it doesn’t seem as if Spurs have fully felt the loss yet, they’ll still want to replace the star striker.

Brennan Johnson is one player they’ve been looking to add into the attacking mix. They’re in negotiations with Nottingham Forest over a fee.

It’s suggested that Chelsea might be waiting until late on to hijack the potential deal, though.

Jota a potential Johnson alternative

At the current moment, 90min reports Tottenham are still ‘leading the chase’ for Johnson. The lure of working with Postecoglou is said to be ‘the most appealing option’.

However, 90min does also mention Chelsea interest in the forward, with the report suggesting either they or Spurs could ‘turn his head’.

There’s a potentially perfect alternative in place, though. Indeed, the report suggests Tottenham are ‘not short of options’, one of which being former Celtic forward Jota.

Spurs ‘have been alerted to the availability’ of the forward, who has just moved to Al Ittihad. He did so for £25million at the beginning of July, but they’re already prepared to let him go.

Jota move could be perfect for Postecoglou

Postecoglou might see the move for Jota as a perfect one for his Spurs side. That they’re in need of a forward, and might lose out on Johnson, is an obvious reason.

The pair have had success in each other’s company perviously, too.

Indeed, last season, the Portuguese scored 11 Scottish Premiership goals and provided a further 11 assists under Postecoglou’s management.

Not only was he successful in the league, but in the Champions League too, scoring twice in four games. While Spurs aren’t in any European competition this season, goals against RB Leipzig and Real Madrid show Jota could perform in the Premier League.

Tottenham might be given a favourable rate to sign him given Al Ittihad want rid, and linking up with his former manager could allow him to thrive in north London.

READ MORE: Tottenham outcast offered escape route as Napoli revive interest following Barcelona snub