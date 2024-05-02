Tottenham among seven clubs chasing Everton star as Postecoglou eyes alternative to confirmed target

Everton could be forced into selling star players in the upcoming transfer window and Tottenham have been tipped to make a move for Amadou Onana.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to strengthen his midfield options and as we have consistently reported, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is the manager’s top target.

However, recent reports have suggested that the Blues are standing firm on their £50m valuation of the England star, even though they are struggling to tie him down to a contract extension.

This has prompted Tottenham to consider other midfield targets and Onana is the next name on their shortlist should they miss out.

Onana, 22, is considered to be one of the most promising young players in the Premier League and is open to a move this summer.

He has made 27 appearances for the Toffees this season, scoring two goals in the process, playing a role in helping them avoid relegation.

However, Sean Dyche has dropped Onana from his starting XI in Everton’s last three Premier League matches and now his ‘stock has dropped’ somewhat.

This hasn’t put Spurs off, though, and they have been tipped to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Tottenham consider move for Everton midfielder

According to TBR Football, Onana is available for a ‘cheaper fee’ than the £50m that Chelsea are reportedly demanding for Gallagher.

It’s worth noting that this differs from the information we have been told by our sources, who state that Everton’s price tag of the centre-mid is £60m.

As previously reported, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Onana’s situation.

Football Transfers have also claimed that Bayern Munich are another club not to be ruled out of the race.

Everton are currently in the midst of a financial crisis which means that they will likely have to sell one star player before June 30th to avoid another breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Jordan Pickford and Jarrad Branthwaite are heavily in demand, along with Onana.

This could play into Tottenham’s hands if they do decide to make a move for the Belgian international but given the level of interest in him, he won’t be a cheap acquisition.

Standing at 6ft4, Onana is an imposing figure on the pitch who loves a tackle but can also contribute in attack. He is one of the quickest players in the Premier League, too.

His top speed this season is 36.65 kmph, which is higher than Adama Traore‘s highest-clocked pace of 36.60 kmph.

Onana could slot in perfectly to Postecoglou’s high-intensity system at Tottenham so it will be interesting to see if Spurs make a concrete bid for him in the coming months.

