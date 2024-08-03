Arsenal and Tottenham could be set for a heated battle off the pitch as they prepare to go head to head for a Premier League winger in the final month of the transfer window.

The Gunners have strengthened their defence with the signing of Italian Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and are hot on the pursuit of a deal for Spain midfielder Mikel Merino.

Spurs, meanwhile, have added Leeds utility man Archie Gray and are keen to strengthen in attack. Both North London clubs have been credited with an interest, while Newcastle United are also long-term admirers of the Portugal star. Caught Offside says interest is set to hot up.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil admits that a deal could be struck to see the 24-year-old leave Molineux this summer but added that he hopes to keep the player.

“I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club. Obviously, I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays,” O’Neil said.

“I think so (there’s a chance he stays). There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it.

“But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.

“I’m confident that he will be here. Because we haven’t had anything really, that makes the club think that he won’t be. But of course, a lot of business can be done late.”

Neto to answer Spurs and Postecoglou’s forward plea?

As reported by TEAMtalk, sources suggest Spurs are keen on Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. Although he wouldn’t be pushed on names, manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed he wants a new forward, with Harry Kane yet to be fully replaced since his exit for Bayern Munich last summer.

However, in quotes carried by Football.London, Postecoglou admitted he didn’t have a specific profile in mind.

“At Celtic, I had Kyogo, who was a sort of out and out number nine and in Japan, I’ve always had a striker. It just depends, like last year we had to be a bit creative, it’s fair to say. You know but if Harry would have stayed I definitely would have used him!” he said.

“So I think for us what’s more important is the type of striker we get. You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it’s going be a striker that fits that mould.

“It’s still the area of the park we’re really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that’s a focus for us.”

Postecoglou may look to play Neto centrally if he is to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

