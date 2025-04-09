Tottenham’s agreement with Real Betis ‘doesn’t guarantee’ that Johnny Cardoso will be heading to the Premier League side this summer, according to a report.

When Giovani Lo Celso swapped Tottenham for Betis last year, Ange Postecoglou’s team acquired a non-mandatory €25 million (£21.6m, $27.6m) purchase option for Cardoso in the process.

Cardoso, who signed a new deal with the Spanish side until 2030 earlier this year, has impressed this season, and his progress is not going unnoticed.

Reports suggest other English top-flight sides are monitoring the 23-year-old, which could put Spurs at a disadvantage; particularly if they fail to get into Europe next season.

Now, Relevo claims Spurs’ purchase option – which runs from June 30 to July 10 in 2025 – ‘doesn’t guarantee control over the player’ and Betis have not given up trying to retain the United States international.

The report adds that the ex-Internacional star may not agree to a Tottenham move and that his entourage are handling other ‘more lucrative interests’, aside from Spurs.

Cardoso tight-lipped on his future

The American has grown in stature as the season has progressed for Betis, with Cardoso scoring three goals and bagging one assist in 35 appearances in all competitions.

All but six of those games have been in the starting XI, with the defensive midfielder becoming a key part of Manuel Pellegrini’s Champions League-chasing side.

And going by his comments in March, Cardoso isn’t itching for a transfer exit anytime soon.

When asked about potentially joining Spurs in the summer, he told AS: “I don’t think about it; it’s in the hands of my father and my agent. I try to enjoy myself and to evolve. Things will happen if my performance in the team is good.”

An intriguing summer lies ahead for him, Tottenham, and Betis.

