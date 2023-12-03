Tottenham block January double exit as Postecoglou dreams of key addition to solve injury crisis

Tottenham have blocked two players from leaving in the January transfer window according to reports as a result of their recent injury crisis.

Ange Postecoglou started the season tremendously well with his new squad, but Tottenham’s results have tailed off recently after sustaining several injuries.

The likes of James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Micky van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr and Richarlison are among the Spurs players who are currently sidelined.

As a result of how short they are in midfield in particular, Postecoglou is seemingly not willing to lose some fringe players in this position come January.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Spurs are set to block exits for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp come January.

Hojbjerg was heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham in the summer, but a move didn’t materialise. So far this season, the 28-year-old has started in just two Premier League matches.

Likewise, Skipp hasn’t been a regular under Postecoglou either. The 23-year-old has only played 193 minutes of Premier League football this season, but he is now unlikely to leave in January.

Hojbjerg is under contract in north London until 2025, whereas Skipp has a deal with Tottenham until 2027. With this being the case, the club aren’t in a desperate rush to cash in on either of them.

A January signing could change the picture

The report does clarify that Hojbjerg and Skipp are unlikely to leave in January unless replacements can be lined up. Considering Postecoglou’s current lack of options in midfield, this is a position Spurs will be looking to strengthen.

In November, Tottenham reportedly joined the race to sign Man City’s Kalvin Phillips, although they will face stiff competition to land the England international.

The likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Juventus have all been linked with Phillips who has barely featured since making his move to the Etihad.

Phillips has only played 89 minutes of Premier League football so far this season and will surely be keen to secure a January move to sure up his spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

The addition of Phillips would be a superb bit of business for Tottenham. Despite his lack of football under Pep Guardiola, Phillips has previously proven himself to be a top performer in the Premier League at Leeds.

Postecoglou will no doubt be weighing up his options ahead of January as the winter transfer window could prove to be pivotal in Tottenham’s top four aspirations this season.

