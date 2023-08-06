Tottenham block outgoing transfer while Postecoglou searches for replacement following Barcelona snub

Tottenham aren’t prepared to sanction the exit of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before signing a midfielder of their own according to a recent report.

The Danish midfielder looks set to leave Spurs this summer with a move to Atletico Madrid seemingly on the cards.

Tottenham are expected to sell the 28-year-old for a fee of around £30m, but they have blocked the exit for the time being.

According to Football Insider, Spurs won’t sanction Hojbjerg’s exit until they sign a midfield replacement of their own.

Tottenham were said to be keen on Barcelona’s Franck Kessie, but he now appears to be on his way to the Saudi Pro League.

Kessie would have been a good fit in Ange Postecoglou’s side, but Spurs will now need to move onto other targets.

Tottenham have been boosted by the additions of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon, but they still seem short in holding midfield.

With Rodrigo Bentancur set to miss the start of the season through injury, Postecoglou will be left short without Hojbjerg.

The Danish midfielder has been an ever-present member of the Spurs starting lineup since his arrival from Southampton in 2020–21.

Time will tell how Postecoglou goes about replacing the 28-year-old holding midfielder.

Tottenham consider Kessie alternative

With the Barcelona midfielder on his way to Saudi Arabia, Tottenham have expanded their search for a new midfielder.

The latest star they have been linked with is Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse. According to the Daily Star, Spurs could hijack West Ham’s move for the 28-year-old.

West Ham’s latest offer of £25m was immediately knocked back as Southampton are said to be holding out for around £40m.

The 28-year-old started in Southampton’s opening game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday. Southampton boss Russell Martin was recently discussing the future of Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

“I don’t know if anything will change between now and then. Do I think they will be Southampton players by the end of the window? I have not got a clue.

“What I hope and what I think are probably very different. If they are both not here at some point, or one of them isn’t, it will be because the club and player have both had something that is beneficial for everyone.

“I think that’s why it has dragged on so long, so far and I think it might continue to drag on. But both of them, while they have been here, have been great. They are at very different stages of their career.”

It seems more than likely that Lavia will leave at some stage of the window, but a question mark still hangs over Ward-Prowse.

He would be a solid signing for Tottenham, but it remains to be seen if Tottenham will cough up the required transfer fee.

