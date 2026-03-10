Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly picked out three ‘high-profile’ players to sell this summer, with plans laid out for a ‘decisive’ overhaul in the wake of the club’s dismal season, which has seen the club sailing painfully close to relegation.

Tottenham‘s embarrassing decline has made it abundantly clear that they need a significant rebuild, regardless of whether they avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

And the north London outfit appears to have acknowledged this, with a report from The Telegraph shedding light on their ‘decisive plans’ for a summer overhaul ahead of next season.

Club captain Cristian Romero is the main ‘high-profile’ player they are ‘open to cashing in’ on this summer, with Guglielmo Vicario and Pedro Porro also on the exit ramp.

Romero is capable of reaching an immense level, but he has been a major liability for Spurs this season and the decision to make him captain has backfired.

Despite this, Romero still retains a strong reputation across Europe and has been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid. We understand that he is among the seven current Spurs players at risk ahead of a summer exodus.

Only three big-name Spurs players to leave? Really?

Romero, Vicario and Porro are presumably at risk of being sold more than others as they are still likely to attract sizable bids from buying clubs, but they should not be alone in facing being offloaded in the summer.

Tottenham’s board and recent managers certainly share a portion of the blame for their current position, but the squad have also been shambolic and there is not even a handful of players who can hold their heads high for their form this season.

Romero is among those whom head coach Igor Tudor cannot rely on, with ex-Premier League manager Sam Allardyce recently hitting out at the erratic centre-defender over his ill-discipline this season.

“Cristian Romero is one of those typical players who just doesn’t learn. He’s got so much talent, but so many flaws which he hasn’t eradicated. He’s still making the same mistakes as when he first signed for Tottenham,” Alladryce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“Either he gets stripped of the captaincy, or someone says to him, ‘stay on your feet, I don’t want you to go to ground when you tackle anymore’, and if he continues to do it, then take him out of the side. He’s giving his managers a bad reputation for not being able to control him.

“If you’re a centre-half, your first priority is being a defender, not how good you are with the ball – that’s only an added bonus. Romero is just so irrational, which is alright when you first join a club, but he should have been nailed by Thomas Frank for it and he wasn’t.”

With regards Vicario’s potential exit, reports in Italy have claimed the goalkeeper has been left feeling ‘drained’ by their struggles and has already made clear his wish to leave this summer and amid suggestions he has ‘not warmed’ to Tudor.

Tudor is yet to spark an upturn in results and/or performances at Spurs, and several pundits have called for him to be sacked after only three games in charge.

Should Spurs to part ways with Tudor in the coming weeks, they may miss out on one of their leading manager targets as he is keen on a move to Manchester United instead.

To make matters worse, Spurs are playing a ‘crucial’ role in Arsenal’s move to sign a top-level defender permanently.