Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to shove Premier League rivals Manchester United to one side, as they make a move for a top Argentine talent who is on the radar of a number of clubs.

As the clock ticks down to the January window slamming shut on Monday and Spurs still hunting fresh additions to a team struggling domestically but flying in Europe, there remains one eye on summer business.

Regardless of who the manager is at the end of the season, whether that’s Thomas Frank or not, Tottenham have already shown in the winter window that they are looking to the future with the addition of Brazilian left-back Souza

And now a fresh report states they are looking to double down on South American talent by moving for highly-rated River Plate star Lautaro Rivero, who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 22-year-old central defender has been a top performer in South American football, earning a call-up to the senior Argentina squad, who have Spurs skipper Cristian Romero acting as one of Lionel Messi’s deputies in the national team.

The young defender is reported to have a €100million (£87m / $119m) release clause in his contract and also has interest from Manchester City, alongside United and Spurs.

However, Argentine outlet El Crack Deportivo reports that it’s Man Utd who have currently taken the lead in the race to sign the 22-year-old, who is widely considered to have the tools to compete at Premier League level.

Tottenham’s interest in adding more central defensive depth is not that surprising, given the continued speculation over Liverpool’s interest in Micky van de Ven, alongside reports that Romero is once again a top target for Real Madrid.

Radu Dragusin is another defender being tipped for a north London exit, in what could end up being a bit of an exodus from the defensive ranks come the summer.

There will be the added bonus of the incredibly highly-rated Luka Vuskovic returning from his loan spell at Hamburg, if Spurs can keep the soon-to-be 19-year-old from out of the clutches of Bayern Munich.

However, adding another quality young centre-back to the mix can certainly do no harm, as long as there is still some experience around to nurture and help develop that talent.

