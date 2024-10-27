Tottenham, Chelsea line up 2025 transfer for Arsenal star they’re ‘obsessed’ with

Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, who is currently on loan with LaLiga side Real Valladolid.

The 22-year-old is rated highly in the corridors of power at the Emirates and has put in some good performances at Valladolid, reportedly catching the attention of multiple clubs.

Arsenal’s current first-choice goalkeeper David Raya looks set to be between the sticks for many years to come, so a move away from the Gunners could be the best thing for Hein’s career.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham and Chelsea have ‘launched into the race’ to sign Hein as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options.

Hein has shown ‘not only reflexes and agility between the posts, but also an ability to remain calm under pressure’ and these qualities have ‘not gone unnoticed by scouts at Chelsea and Tottenham,’ per the report.

Arsenal are said to be ‘aware’ of the interest in Hein from their Premier League rivals and ‘could consider’ selling him for a fee in the region of €15m (£12.5m / $16.2m).

Speaking about Hein earlier this year, Mikel Arteta said: “Karl has continued to impress us with his attitude and commitment to getting better every day. We value being part of his continued development.”

Tottenham, Chelsea linked with Arsenal goalkeeper

Tottenham signed Guglielmo Vicario in the summer of 2023 but he has made a few big blunders, leading to speculation that Spurs could sign a new goalkeeper.

Reports have even claimed that Vicario could make a shock return to Italy, with Inter Milan reportedly interested in signing the former Empoli man.

Chelsea, on the other hand, already have four goalkeepers on their books, with Robert Sanchez currently Enzo Maresca’s first choice option.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Maresca is happy with his current squad and is not currently planning to make any major additions. A striker would be the most likely incoming, but only if the right opportunity presents itself.

It’s therefore unlikely that Chelsea would spend £12.5m on Hein unless Sanchez’s performances take a significant downturn. He has made nine Premier League appearances so far this season, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are keen to sign a new back-up shot-stopper to compete with Raya, suggesting that Hein won’t be given a chance in the first team any time soon.

Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia remains on the Gunners’ shortlist, along with Boca Juniors star Leandro Brey.

In other news, Tottenham are reportedly at risk of losing right-back Pedro Porro amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to sign a new right-back who can be a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, who is past his prime at the age of 34.

Man City have identified Porro as a top target but Spurs certainly won’t let him go on the cheap. Reports suggest that it would take a bid of at least £80m for the North London side to even consider his sale.

Real Madrid are also interested in Porro and could make a move for him if they miss out on their top right-back target, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are ready to sell out-of-favour left-back Ben Chilwell in January and a number of sides are considering bids for him.

We exclusively revealed earlier this month that Borussia Dortmund are admirers of Chilwell but now West Ham United have emerged as potential suitors for him too.

