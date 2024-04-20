Tottenham clear favourites in race to sign Serie A goal scoring midfielder; price tag ‘not a problem’

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson

Tottenham have made signing a new attacking midfielder one of their priorities for the summer window and Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson is on their shortlist.

The Icelandic international has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season, with him scoring 13 goals and making three assists so far.

His performances have caught the attention of several top European sides but Tottenham are reported to have an advantage in the race for his signature.

As previously reported, Juventus are also extremely interested in Gudmundsson but Genoa’s price tag may prove too costly for them.

According to Tuttosport, Gudmundsson has a price tag of €35m (£30.2m) which is beyond the financial capabilities of Juventus and other Italian suitors.

Tottenham are described as Juve’s ‘bogeyman’ in the race as that fee ‘will not be a problem for them’ in the summer.

Spurs have ‘tested the waters’ but are yet to make any concrete enquiries for Gudmundsson as yet, due to the fact that they will try for other players on Ange Postecoglou’s wish list first.

Tottenham have three-man midfield shortlist for the summer

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is Postecoglou’s top target for the upcoming transfer window.

The England international could leave Stamford Bridge if he doesn’t renew his contract before the end of the season.

Talks between the England international and the Blues are currently at a standstill as the club have deemed his wage demands too high. We understand that Spurs could snap him up for £50m as a result.

If Chelsea do manage to tie Gallagher down to fresh terms, however, Gudmundsson is one of the players Tottenham could turn to as an alternative.

As a goal scoring midfielder, the 26-year-old Genoa man could provide effective competition for James Maddison.

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White is another player of interest to Spurs.

Reports suggest that the Tricky Trees value Gibbs-White at around £50m, but that could drop if they are relegated to the Championship.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see who Tottenham turn to if they miss out on their top midfield target in Gallagher.

They would be the big favourites to sign Gudmundsson should they decide to focus their efforts on the Genoa talisman.

