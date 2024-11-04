Tottenham consider shock sale of two stars with ‘certain’ 2025 signing to force Postecoglou regular out

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King believes the signing of Johnny Cardoso will see one of Yves Bissouma or Pape Matar Sarr moved on “without any doubt”.

Cardoso is a de facto Spurs player already, after their savvy summer dealings. The north London outfit let Giovani Lo Celso return to Real Betis, but in that deal ensured they could get the priority option of their midfielder star Cardoso ahead of any other side.

That means that any bid that is made for the £21million midfielder, they have the right to match.

Former Tottenham scout King feels Cardoso could be a good addition to the side, but it will mean for the exit of one of two current midfielders.

“Spurs need some bite in midfield,” King told Tottenham News.

“Looking at the team at the moment, I’m still trying to work out who the holding midfielder is. Everybody seems to want to get forward.

“If this player is going to bring a bit of quality and authority in midfield and he’s doing well in Spain, then Spurs might have done a good bit of business.

“Should he be brought in, I think either Bissouma or Sarr will be moved on, without any doubt.”

Cardoso move seen as certain

And the chances that Cardoso will be a Spurs player soon are reportedly ‘certain’, in the eye of Betis.

Indeed, the Spanish outfit reportedly see the move as already done in the summer of 2025.

And if that does mean for the end of one of Sarr or Bissouma, it’ll see one fairly consistent player depart, with the former having played 698 minutes this season, and his team-mate having featured for 601 minutes so far.

Who is Cardoso

By Ryan Baldi

Cardoso was born in New Jersey and has represented the USA at under-23 and senior level, but to all intents and purposes he is a Brazilian footballer.

Born to Brazilian parents, the Cardosos moved back to their South American homeland when baby Joao Lucas – nicknamed “Johnny” – was just a few months old.

Cardoso came through the youth academy at Internacional to make his senior debut for the club a few days before his 18th birthday.

He soon became a regular starter at the Beira-Rio, racking up 144 appearances and scoring seven goals for the side from Porto Alegre…

