One of Germany’s leading journalists claims that Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Bayern Munich regarding the availability of an elite attacker, as majority owners ENIC strive to make a statement signing in 2026.

It’s been a fairly quiet winter window for Spurs so far, considering their woeful Premier League form that has seen them get dragged into the relegation scrap, with only Conor Gallagher and teenage Brazilian left-back Souza brought on board.

Qualification for the knockout phase of the Champions League, after Thomas Frank’s men put their domestic struggles behind them to finish fourth in the expanded table, secured significant funds that could be put towards signings in the final four days of the window.

Signing a new left-winger and striker remains the focus of Tottenham transfer chiefs Johan Lange and Fabio Paratici, before the latter heads back to Italy to take up a similar role at Fiorentina, and ENIC are seemingly looking to strike gold with a stunning late swoop.

Indeed, journalist Christian Falk reports that the north London side have ‘made contact’ with Bayern over the availability of former Arsenal attacker Serge Gnabry.

Spurs are in the market for another wide player after allowing Brennan Johnson to leave for Crystal Palace at the start of the window, only to then lose Mohammed Kudus until April with a serious quad injury.

Gnabry has given Tottenham and their fans nightmares in the past, scoring four times against them in a 7-2 Bayern win in the Champions League back in 2019, in what was one of Mauricio Pochettino’s final games in charge.

His pace and power would be an incredible asset for a side lacking a cutting edge in their forward line in the absence of the likes of Kudus, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, having notched a combined 15 goals and assists in 25 games in all competitions this season.

There is no mention from Falk over what sort of fee Bayern could command for the 30-year-old, whose future is in doubt due to his contract running out this summer. He is currently valued at just €20m (£17.3m / $23.8m) on Transfermarkt, although Bayern would surely demand more for a player of that quality.

Tottenham facing crushing blow in Gnabry chase

While landing Gnabry would indeed be that statement signing that would get Tottenham fans off their seats again, the likelihood of it actually happening is pretty remote.

Indeed, the German international is reported to have informed Spurs that his priority is to remain at Bayern, and he’s in talks over a new contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

Gnabry is set to sign a new two-year deal, which could also see him pocket a lucrative pay rise in the process, adding to his already hefty £330,000-a-week in Bavaria.

To that end, given those sorts of figures and the complete change in direction, salary-wise, that would be needed from ENIC to sign Gnabry, any move looks tough to pull off.

Even if the player could not agree a new Bayern deal and became a free agent in the summer, his wage demands would still be astronomically high and likely leave Tottenham out of the equation to secure his signature.

