Tottenham have reportedly ‘completed the basis of a deal’ for under-21 Euros star Niccolo Pisilli, and the transfer will be continued after the tournament.

Spurs deemed that change was required after last season’s 17th-placed Premier League finish. While they also won the Europa League, Ange Postecoglou was sacked, and replaced with Thomas Frank.

The former Brentford boss will want to shape the Tottenham squad how he sees fit.

The first transfer could soon be made, as it’s been reported by multiple outlets, and insider Sebastien Vidal, that Spurs have ‘completed the basis of a deal’ for Roma midfielder Nicolo Pisilli.

He’s described as a ‘rising star’ in Serie A, after two goals and an assist last season, and he’s currently playing in the under-21 Euros for Italy.

Vidal reports the move is ‘to be continued after the tournament’, which finishes at the end of June.

He also states the transfer follows Tottenham’s strategy ‘to recruit young talent’, which is something they have clearly prioritised of late.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive Tottenham signings ever: Future legend and three flops headline list

Tottenham beat Prem trio

At the moment, it seems Spurs are ahead of fellow Premier League trio Liverpool, Chelsea and Bournemouth for Pisilli, who were all reported to have been interested in the Italian midfielder in October.

Premier League champions Liverpool would be the preferred destination for many, but 20-year-old Pisilli might get more game time in north London.

Spurs have shown they are happy to encourage the development of young players of late.

Archie Gray, 19, played over 3000 minutes in all competitions last season, while midfielder Lucas Bergvall, 19, featured for more than 2000 minutes.

Whether the same desire to lean on youth exists with Frank at the helm instead of Postecoglou remains to be seen.

Tottenham round-up: Mbeumo intrigued by Spurs

Bryan Mbeumo was said to be eager to join Manchester United not long ago, but it’s believed he’s more intrigued by a move to Tottenham now that his former Brentford boss Frank is in charge.

Initial discussions with Spurs are said to have taken place, though TEAMtalk sources maintain that the forward wants United instead.

Ben Foster has recommended Tottenham for Mbeumo, stating: “If you want to be part of something that’s going to make you probably a better footballer, work hard and be part of a team, then go to Spurs with Thomas Frank.”

Meanwhile, former Spurs and Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen has called his old boss the “right coach” for the north London club.

Where will Tottenham come under Frank?