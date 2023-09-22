Tottenham exit gathers pace as January sale could be on the cards thanks to James Maddison

A January exit could be on the cards for a Tottenham star thanks to the sublime form of James Maddison according to a recent report.

Tottenham have been going well in the Premier League of late under Ange Postecoglou as they currently sit second in the league.

Despite the loss of Harry Kane, Tottenham have still looked a threat in the final third and that’s largely thanks to the excellent form of Maddison.

Since arriving from Leicester City this summer, Maddison has been a shining light under Postecoglou and he is currently one of the first names on the team sheet.

As the former Leicester man has started in every Premier League match this season, Giovani Lo Celso hasn’t had many opportunities to show what he is about.

The Argentine attacking midfielder is yet to start a league match under Postecoglou and he has only played 16 minutes of Premier League football so far. He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and will likely be assessing his options for the future.

Lo Celso was heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham this summer, but a move never materialised in the end. Barcelona wanted to sign the 27-year-old on loan, but Spurs quickly rejected this offer.

Although he hasn’t had much of a chance this year, Postecoglou was impressed with what he saw from the midfielder during pre-season.

“I’m really happy with Gio,” Postecoglou told reporters during pre-season. “He’s been really good in training. You can see he’s a quality player and I think the way we play suits him.

“I’ve enjoyed working with him and I think he’s enjoying himself in terms of the football we want to play and yeah it’s going well.”

A January exit seems likely

The interest surrounding the 27-year-old is already starting to ramp up ahead of the January window. His current deal expires in 2025 and it seems unlikely that he will pen an extension as things stand.

Real Betis have been the latest club to be linked with the Tottenham star, although their club president was quick to shoot down these rumours.

According to Football Insider, Spurs could now accept an offer for Lo Celso in January as Maddison has made the number 10 role his own under Postecoglou.

The 27-year-old looks likely to miss Tottenham’s trip to Arsenal this weekend and a fresh start elsewhere could be the best thing for his career right now.

By the time he has fully recovered from this injury, he will likely find himself even further down the pecking order as Rodrigo Bentancur also closes in on a return.

