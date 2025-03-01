Tottenham are reportedly considering a summer move for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, who has also been identified as a target by Newcastle in case they lose Alexander Isak.

Spurs have had a very disappointing season and currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, with pressure mounting on under-fire manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham are planning for a big summer transfer window regardless of Postecoglou’s future and they remain in a strong PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) position.

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham are looking to bring in a new striker this summer and in-form Porto ace Samu figures highly on their shortlist.

The 20-year-old joined Porto from Atletico Madrid last summer and has got off to a fantastic start, with 19 goals in 31 appearances for the Portuguese giants so far.

The report claims that alongside Tottenham, Newcastle have a ‘growing appreciation’ of Samu and could swoop for the youngster as they ‘prepare for an Isak departure’, even if they don’t want to lose the Sweden international.

Bayern Munich are also said to be admirers of Samu. He is under contract with Porto until 2029 and the deal includes a €100m (£82.5m, $104m) release clause, so they are in a strong position to demand a big fee for his signature.

READ MORE: Liverpool given hope of monster Alexander Isak transfer with triple swap deal to tempt Newcastle

Tottenham keen to bring in a new striker this summer

Tottenham’s injury problems have undoubtedly had a huge impact on their season. Striker Dominic Solanke is one of the sufferers, having missed eight Premier League games so far due to injury.

Spurs’ backup striker, Richarlison, has meanwhile made just nine league appearances this term due to injuries, so it’s clear to see why the London side want more options up front.

As for Newcastle, we have consistently reported that they want to keep hold of Isak for the long term, which is no surprise given his incredible form this term.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are big admirers of Isak but Newcastle are in an extremely strong position as he’s under contract until 2028.

Sources state that if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League – which is very possible – then Isak will be impossible to sign this summer. If they don’t get UCL football, then it will still cost around £150m to lure him from St James’ Park.

With this in mind, Tottenham and Bayern Munich could be left to battle it out for Porto star Samu. Newcastle, however, may look to sign a new back-up striker this summer, as Callum Wilson is likely to leave on a free transfer.

Tottenham round-up: Serie A star wanted, Son stance revealed

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Tottenham are planning a ‘substantial’ bid for Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz,

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has established himself as one of the first names on Cesc Fabregas’s teamsheet since his move from Real Madrid, scoring six goals and laying on five assists in 24 matches in all competitions.

Reports from Spain refer to Tottenham’s interest in Paz and that they plan to “make a substantial offer” to bring him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer transfer window.

In other news, The Times have reported that Tottenham have no intention of selling Son Heung-min in the summer, even if he will have just one year remaining on his contract.

The 32-year-old South Korean international has confirmed interest from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad both reportedly keen.

The report stated: ‘The club want Son to retire at Spurs although they have been unable to persuade him to extend his contract, which will have one year left in July.’

DON’T MISS: The FOUR Tottenham players out of contract in 2026: Keep or Sell?

QUIZ: Tottenham’s biggest sales, 2018-2024