Tottenham exploring moves for Man Utd striker and Mateta as Kolo Muani exit gathers pace – Sources

Tottenham could sanction two moves in the striker department over the final week of the window, with Randal Kolo Muani potentially replaced by a frontman from Crystal Palace or Manchester United.

Tottenham are weighing up the possibility of allowing Randal Kolo Muani to leave the club before the end of the window, with Juventus pushing to secure an immediate deal with parent club PSG and take the striker back to Turin.

Kolo Muani’s representatives have held discussions with Spurs in recent days to gauge whether a move could be sanctioned.

While Tottenham did not dismiss the idea, they made it clear that any departure would only be considered if a suitable replacement is lined up — a stance that has shaped their thinking as the final week of the window approaches.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Spurs are keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Jean‑Philippe Mateta.

The wantaway Crystal Palace forward – who can be signed for a package totalling £40m – has been on Tottenham’s radar for some time, and the club have been kept informed of developments throughout the month as part of their long‑standing interest.

Mateta is currently in talks with Nottingham Forest, who have agreed personal terms and are now negotiating with Palace.

However, Spurs’ admiration for the Frenchman has not faded, and they are monitoring the situation carefully in case an opportunity opens up.

Those within Tottenham’s recruitment team believe Mateta could fit Thomas Frank’s system well, and his profile is viewed as one that could complement the squad if Kolo Muani were to move on.

For now, Spurs are watching events unfold on both fronts, aware that Juventus are ready to act quickly should they receive encouragement.

Whether Tottenham decide to step into the Mateta race remains to be seen, but the club’s interest is genuine — and the future of Kolo Muani may hinge on how the next few days play out.

There is also Joshua Zirkzee, who as TEAMtalk has revealed, is emerging once again on the radar of a host of clubs – including both Spurs, Juve and Palace.

Another scenario that can’t be ruled out is that Juventus could yet hijack the Mateta deal again.

They previously agreed terms with the player but not Palace, and Italian sources now believe they are still attentive to that situation too.

