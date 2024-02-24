Tottenham will soon face a bitter battle to retain the services of Ange Postecoglou after a strong report from a trusted publication claimed the Aussie will likely be the subject of approaches from ‘three wealthier clubs’ in the not-so-distant future.

The 58-year-old has very quickly won hearts and minds since he took over the Tottenham hotseat over the summer, despite initial scepticism that he was the right man for the job. However, Postecoglou has very quickly silenced those doubters, with Spurs embarking on an unbeaten 10-match start to the season that saw them top the table in those embryonic weeks.

A catastrophic 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea in early November, however, proved decisive with Tottenham suffering not just a series of cruel injuries to some of their top stars, but also finishing the game with nine men and being hit by a couple of key suspensions.

Understandably, results then dropped off during that period with Spurs’ squad tested to the full, though an improvement since has seen the club currently sat in fifth, just two points adrift of Aston Villa in that all-important fourth place.

If Tottenham are to finish back among the Champions League places, it will represent a brilliant first season at the helm for the Aussie, whose style of play, as well as his relaxed, no-nonsense demeanour has won the hearts and minds of fans and media this season.

Indeed, chairman Daniel Levy probably has reason to believe that his appointment of Postecoglou has already paid off and the two men are reportedly putting plans in place for the next wave of Tottenham’s transfer plans to both further strengthen their squad and establish the club as serious trophy contenders.

Tottenham may lose Postecoglou as big-name trio plan moves

However, according to the Independent, a very serious and genuine threat is lurking over Spurs amid claims that approaches are being prepped from a series of more wealthy clubs to poach Postecoglou away.

And while the report does not name the clubs in question, they hint at a major managerial merry-go-round this summer which will likely impact on the club’s hopes of keeping the Aussie in his position.

They state that, with a number of high-profile vacancies coming up, interest has ‘piqued’ in the former Celtic manager and that as many as ‘three wealthier clubs’ could decide to approach him for his services.

As it stands, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all on the hunt for new managers this summer and are all likely to be at the front of the queue for his services.

The Reds, of course, are waving farewell to Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, with the hunt for his successor already well underway. TEAMtalk has revealed that first-choice option Xabi Alonso is strongly considering rejecting their approach, amid the belief it is the wrong time to take on such a high-profile job so early in his career.

As a result, the Reds are exploring other options with Postecoglou’s name said to be among them, with one former Reds star already backing his credentials for the Liverpool job.

Bayern Munich will also bid farewell to Thomas Tuchel at the season’s end after an underwhelming season so far. It’s a very similar story at Barcelona, with Xavi also announcing last month that he too will be quitting the reigning Spanish champions this summer.

Big Ange has his say on Spurs exit rumours

It is also speculated that Postecoglou has been talked about in circles at Real Madrid as a possible successor to Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is now in his third season of his second spell at the Bernabeu and signed an extension to his deal in December.

However, any well run club will always have a contigency plan in place and it’s felt Los Blancos have been made aware by the impact Postecoglou has had in north London.

Nonetheless, Postecoglou has recently dismissed any notion that he could be lured away from Tottenham any time soon, insisting he is more than happy where he is right now and that it could take several seasons to get Spurs where he wants them to be.

“I’ve only been here for seven months so I think that is self-explanatory,” said Postecoglou on speculation he might be poached away.

“I am at pains to say that we still have a long way to go in terms of the football we want to play, the team we want to be and the squad we want to have. We’ve only had two positive windows, had a decent campaign so far but we have a long way to go.”

Spurs have won 15 of the 28 games under Postecoglou’s management so far, giving him a win percentage rate of 53.57%.

