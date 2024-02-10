Tottenham flop ‘satisfied’ with new club and drops fresh hint over his plans for the summer

Tottenham full-back Djed Spence is open to the idea of making his loan move at Genoa permanent as the 23-year-old seems to have quickly settled into his new surroundings.

It’s fair to say that Spence has had quite the bumpy ride over these last few years. Following his £20million move to Tottenham in the summer of 2022, he hasn’t played much football.

He only managed six senior appearances for Spurs before he spent time on loan with Rennes and Leeds United. However, he struggled to get much of a kick during those loan spells too.

A number of factors have hindered the full-back’s development over the years, but he seems to be enjoying life with Genoa right now.

After his spell with Leeds United was cut short, Spence joined the Italian outfit on loan for the remainder of the season. Genoa had previously tried to sign Spence, but they failed to land his signature last summer.

Having made a promising start to life in Italy, the 23-year-old seems open to the idea of making his loan spell permanent.

“I knew they had already been looking for me last summer,” Spence told Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

“Now, the right conditions were evidently there to close the operation. I’m satisfied. It’s an important opportunity. I hope that this can be the beginning of a long journey in a club that is growing.

“I found a nice team and a pleasant city. I settled in quickly. They supported me in everything. Everyone in the locker room has helped. There’s a nice atmosphere here. Soon I will start studying Italian. For now, I prefer to concentrate on football.”

READ MORE: Bids to fly in for Tottenham forward after one European league goes crazy for seven-goal star

Genoa are open to signing him

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian club does have an option to buy him at the end of his loan spell in the summer.

The Tottenham loanee has started in Genoa’s last three league matches and the club seem to be keen to tie the youngster down to a permanent deal.

“He can be an important signing for the future,” Genoa chief executive Andres Blazquez explained.

“We had already opened talks last summer, but he was too expensive and we believe he will give us great satisfaction.”

It doesn’t seem likely that Spence will get much of a look-in under Ange Postecoglou, so a permanent exit in the summer would make the most sense.

He is under contract in north London until 2027 although Spurs would probably be open to cutting their losses at this stage as the £20million move clearly hasn’t worked out.

At 23 years old, Spence is at an age where he needs to be playing regular first team football and it seems like Genoa will be able to offer him just that.

READ MORE: Postecoglou warned elite Tottenham star will become latest Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ amid big Liverpool comparison